Netradyne Launches Driveri® Artificial Intelligence Vision-Based Safety Solution on the Geotab Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne, a leader in artificial intelligence technology focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced the availability of the Driveri® vision-based driver recognition safety program on the Geotab Marketplace, a growing portfolio of mobile apps, software Add-Ins and hardware Add-Ons that enable Geotab customers to better manage their fleets. With the Driveri integration to the myGeotab software, fleets can now experience best-in-class fleet operations and safety management through a seamless user interface.

The integrated Driveri and Geotab experience provides fleet managers with a comprehensive view of drivers' activity through trip management and a blend of real-time positive driving notifications and best practice identification. The consolidated integrated portal increases fleet managers' access to the complete driving view; route conformance, compliance and driver performance. This combination of technological collaboration and context helps fleet managers engage drivers in a balanced way, promoting more productive relationships and ultimately, as the data has shown, safer drivers.

"We're excited to offer Geotab customers our driver and safety performance management solution to complement the Geotab fleet management platforms," said Adam Kahn, president of fleet for Netradyne. "With an integrated user interface, fleets can take advantage of best-of-breed solutions for both fleet management as well as safety."

Driveri utilizes AI to capture every minute of every driving day to visually recognize and analyze driving events, enabling fleets to not just measure violations, but overall compliance. To date, the system has recorded over 900 million minutes and 400 million miles of driving, "seeing" events that legacy "trigger-based" systems would not.

Geotab, the world's leading connected vehicle company for smart city and fleets, offers an extensive ecosystem of valuable, business-focused applications and add-ons via the Geotab Marketplace which helps provide businesses with the tools needed to better manage their fleets. With the addition of Driveri to the Geotab Marketplace, the over 40,000 Geotab customers worldwide will have access to a solution that improves safety by engaging drivers in a balanced and rewarding dialogue about performance.

"Providing businesses with increased visibility into their fleets has always been a focus for Geotab," said Clive Cawse, chief operations officer at Geotab. "Solutions such as Netradyne's vision-based safety solution will help fleet managers analyze overall driver compliance and performance, ultimately contributing to increased safety for both the driver and the community."

Driveri is currently available on the Geotab Marketplace at: https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/netradyne

About Netradyne, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Netradyne leverages global technology centers in San Diego and Bangalore to push the boundaries of intelligent connectivity. Our world-class team of scientists are developing key Intellectual Property in the areas of computer vision, deep learning, edge computing, and predictive analytics to accelerate the evolution of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), driving meaningful advances in the transportation ecosystem. For more information about Driveri® or to inquire about commercial vehicle safety tools, please visit www.netradyne.com .

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

