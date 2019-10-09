Netradyne's Driveri® Vision-Based Road Safety Platform Shows a 61 Percent Improvement in Stop Sign Compliance Across All Customers

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) technology focusing on driver and fleet safety, announces that their vision-based safety platform, Driveri®, has improved stop sign compliance by 55% across its customer base, with some fleets improving over 90%. The company analyzed their last 10 million stop sign observations to show a 61% improvement for non-stop events and 51% improvement for rolling stops.

Driveri® utilizes AI to capture every minute of every driving day to visually recognize and analyze driving events, enabling fleets to not just measure violations, but overall compliance. To date, the system has recorded over 900 million minutes and 350 million miles of driving, "seeing" events that legacy "trigger-based" systems would not, including stop sign violations that are rarely inertial-based. Improving stop sign safety is especially important knowing that, according to the NTHSA, 37 percent of vehicle-related fatalities are from intersections with 15 percent of these fatalities resulting from stop sign violations.

"The very fact that this improvement can be recorded illustrates the power of AI within our industry," says Adam Kahn, President of Fleet for Netradyne. "Just a few years ago, things like rolling stops would have not been captured. Today, our intuitive, deep-learning, vision-based technology allows us to highlight your drivers' great driving while gaining visibility into other incidents with full context for more productive conversations between fleet managers and drivers."

Driveri® provides fleet managers with a comprehensive view of drivers' activity through a blend of real-time positive driving notifications and best practice identification. This combination of supportive comments along with constructive feedback about risky driving behavior engages drivers in a balanced way that promotes collaborative relationships and ultimately, as the data has shown, safer drivers.

To learn more about Netradyne and its mapping abilities visit www.netradyne.com.

About Netradyne, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Netradyne leverages global technology centers in San Diego and Bangalore to push the boundaries of intelligent connectivity. Our world-class team of scientists are developing key Intellectual Property in the areas of computer vision, deep learning, edge computing, and predictive analytics to accelerate the evolution of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), driving meaningful advances in the transportation ecosystem. For more information about Driveri® or to inquire about commercial vehicle safety tools, please visit www.netradyne.com.

