Netrix, LLC acquires the IT Services Business Unit of Prosum

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrix, LLC, a leading, national provider of IT managed and professional services with a core focus on the Microsoft ecosystem, today announced the acquisition of the Microsoft Consulting and Managed Services Business Unit of Prosum, Inc. The acquisition expands Netrix's presence on the West Coast, deepens its IT managed services business, and strengthens its Microsoft services practice and partnership.

Based in Chicago, Netrix is a Gold-level partner to Microsoft and was recently recognized as an Elite 150 MSP by CRN, in addition to holding elite-level partnerships with other premier technology vendors across the IT ecosystem. Through both proprietary and managed solutions leveraging leading third-party tools, Netrix addresses the most mission-critical IT needs of small and midsized enterprise customers.

"Prosum's Microsoft Consulting and Managed Services Business Unit brings a team of diverse and highly-skilled employees to Netrix, a powerful managed services capability with an attractive base of customers, and expands our Microsoft capabilities, while deepening our presence on the West Coast. Netrix and Prosum are committed to ensuring a seamless transition of Prosum's customer and vendor relationships and its team of talented employees into Netrix as we embark upon this next phase of growth together" said Rob Dang, the CEO of Netrix. "This transaction, along with continued internal investment in our business, enhances Netrix's position in the marketplace, and aligns with our core focus of providing differentiated Microsoft cloud, security, collaboration and managed services solutions."

"Netrix has a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes for their clients. We are confident that the combined company will continue to deliver innovative IT services and solutions to Prosum clients that are transitioning to Netrix as part of this transaction. In fact, Netrix's suite of solutions further enhances Prosum's offerings to its customers," said Ravi Chatwani, co-CEO of Prosum.

"Netrix is a great home for our team members given its cultural alignment with Prosum. We are excited for our transitioning Prosum team members to embark on this new journey with Netrix and believe that this acquisition will provide additional growth opportunities for them," said Ken Aster, co-CEO of Prosum.

About Prosum, Inc.:

Prosum is a technology-enabled services company that puts people before technology. Prosum has been ranked multiple times as a "Best Places to Work" in Los Angeles by the LA Business Journal, "500 Fastest Growing Companies in the US" (Inc. 500), and "Fastest Growing Companies in Los Angeles" (LA Business Journal). For more information, please visit: www.prosum.com

About Netrix, LLC:

Netrix is a leading provider of cloud, collaboration, security, data, and development services. Through an offering spanning professional and managed services, as well as the resale of third-party hardware and software, Netrix designs, implements, and supports mission-critical information technology solutions. For more information, please visit: www.netrixllc.com.

Follow us on:

Twitter: Netrix_LLC

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ntrxllc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/netrixllc/

For immediate inquiries, please contact

Name: Sharon Shlimoun, Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Organization: Netrix, LLC

Address: 333 W Wacker Dr, Ste. 600, Chicago, IL 60606

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.847.840.8675

SOURCE Netrix, LLC