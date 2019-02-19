Netsanity Launches NetsanityVPN, Enabling Secure, Private, Mobile Web Browsing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsanity , a provider of services that enable parents to create a safe online environment for their children, announced today that it is launching NetsanityVPN, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for secure, private mobile web browsing. Leveraging the company's extensive experience in online privacy and security, NetsanityVPN offers all mobile device users a secure way to connect and communicate through the public internet without concern about logging or privacy.

"People don't realize how much risk they're exposing themselves to through routine mobile web use, especially on public networks as you find at a coffee shop," said Matt Price, CTO. "There are simply too many points of vulnerability and too many malicious actors out there for you to be secure. Now, you have an option to provide effortless security and privacy for mobile web browsing."

NetsanityVPN works without requiring the installation of an app. "With this architecture, the VPN is completely private, recording no user nor usage data, nor any app analytics," Matt added.

A VPN ensures user privacy by extending a private network across a public network. This enables the mobile device user to send and receive data from public networks as if they were connected to a private network. The technology was originally developed for remote workers, but it is now being applied to consumer mobile web browsing.

NetsanityVPN, is now available with a 7-day trial and no credit card, utilizes servers based in the US. A global VPN server expansion is planned for near future. Initial service is available for most Apple and Android mobile devices. The US location of NetsanityVPN is a selling point, according to the company. Many VPN services are based in China, where users cannot be certain of how their data is being logged or exploited. NetsanityVPN does not log user DNS queries, browser history, location or traffic or any specific content. The company does not backup logs of user connections nor of user IP addresses.

Users can install the VPN profile on as many devices as they like. One account per active device is required, however. Use of the VPN is completely voluntary. Users can easily switch the VPN off whenever they want.

More about Netsanity

Contact:

Carl Petrovsky

carlp@netsanity.net

SOURCE Netsanity, Inc.

Related Links

https://netsanity.net

