netsapiens' B/OSS SNAPvantage Platform Now Compatible with ConnectWise Manage

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- netsapiens , a B2B provider of unified communications (UCaaS) products and services to communications service providers, announces today that its SNAPvantage business support system (BSS) now officially integrates with ConnectWise Manage , a business management platform for technology companies. Now, service providers using ConnectWise can easily add VoIP services to their offerings by combining the powerful features of SNAPsolution, netsapiens' signature UCaaS product, and the streamlined automation power of SNAPvantage with the management functionality of ConnectWise.

In today's increasingly competitive market, managed service providers (MSPs) understand that becoming their own VoIP provider is an excellent opportunity for revenue and growth. However, many are stuck reselling voice services from third party providers, which can make it difficult to address end-user needs with agility. Fortunately, netsapiens' core offering, SNAPsolution, delivers voice and unified communications solutions that service providers can control in a way that maximizes their ROI. Now, the new SNAPvantage integration bridges the gap between the SNAPsolution platform and ConnectWise. As a result of this partnership, providers already using the ConnectWise platform to sell managed services can deploy VoIP features to their clients without significantly disrupting the management workflows they are accustomed to. SNAPvantage communicates with both SNAPsolution and ConnectWise in order to streamline the process from start to finish.

"When we decided to make our B/OSS SNAPvantage platform compatible with ConnectWise, our goal was to enable service providers to become a one-stop-shop of VoIP and other managed services for their customers," says Jason Byrne, Vice President of Products and Marketing at netsapiens. "As a result, it made sense to ensure interoperability between the two products in order to enable more providers to take advantage of the ability to 'snap' VoIP into their ConnectWise ecosystem. It's all a part of our mission to continuously shape our industry for the better."

To learn more about netsapiens' SNAPvantage platform and how it integrates with ConnectWise, visit the company's website at www.netsapiens.com/snapvantage .

About netsapiens

At netsapiens, we are your Smart Network Application People specializing in B2B unified communications (UC) solutions. We support service providers of all sizes as well as large enterprises with existing network infrastructure who want to improve their operational efficiency and grow their customer base. Our award-winning signature UC offering – SNAPsolution is custom-built to offer our partners a customizable, easy-to-use platform that can be quickly deployed for maximum ROI. Take advantage of our expertise in VoIP, Hosted PBX (UCaaS), SIP trunking, contact centers, device provisioning, multi-tenant user portals and software-as-a-service (SaaS).

