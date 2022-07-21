NetSecurity Corporation Releases ThreatResponder Platform

ThreatResponder® Platform Enables Enterprise Customers to Prevent Advanced Attacks, Data Breaches, and Insider Threats as well as Detect Zero-Day Vulnerabilities in Customers' Networks

DULLES, Va., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSecurity® Corporation, positioned to be the brand of choice in endpoint security and computer forensics, announced today the release of its latest version of ThreatResponder Platform to predict and protect enterprise networks against advanced cyber attacks, data breaches, and insider threats.

NetSecurity's ThreatResponder is a cloud-native endpoint security innovation ladened with capabilities including threat detection, prevention, response, analytics, hunting, intelligence, forensics, and vulnerability detection. With only a lightweight agent and one single pane of glass, you predict, neutralize, and forensically-investigate suspicious activities in your endpoints, cloud workloads, and data. ThreatResponder tells you how much data was exfiltrated from your organization. NetSecurity's ThreatResponder® Platform is an all-in-one cloud-native and machine learning powered endpoint threat detection, prevention, response, analytics, intelligence, hunting, and forensics product. Unlike traditional endpoint threat detection and response (EDR) products, ThreatResponder is designed with Swiss-Army-Knife concept by combining multiple cybersecurity capabilities into a single platform delivered in a single-pane of glass to better protect digital assets against attacks.

"Countering the most sophisticated threats requires an innovation that can predict the cyber adversary's moves before they strike. As a result, we have built one of the most sophisticated engines to protect corporate assets against zero-day and other advanced attacks," said Inno Eroraha, founder and chief strategist of NetSecurity. "ThreatResponder game-changing innovation allows our customers to predict, detect, and neutralize advanced cyber attacks and data breaches in real-time."

About NetSecurity:

NetSecurity is a cybersecurity and computer forensics products and services company that helps organizations protect their information assets. NetSecurity's ThreatResponder® Platform is an all-in-one AI-powered and cloud-native threat detection, prevention, response, hunting, intelligence, analytics, and forensics platform. ThreatResponder® is a game-changing innovation that positions the company as a leader in the cybersecurity industry with the capabilities to predict, disrupt, and neutralize adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) launched by insider threat actors or sophisticated nation-state adversaries. ThreatResponder® enables enterprises to boost staff productivity, make informed decisions, gain situational awareness, achieve regulatory compliance, prevent cyber attacks, stop data breaches, provide actionable threat intelligence, and significantly reduce the costs of security operations.

ThreatResponder: Who is Hacking Your network?(TM)

NetSecurity is a privately held company headquartered at 22375 Broderick Drive, Suite 210, Dulles, Virginia 20166. NetSecurity has a GSA MAS Contract (# GS-35F-0288Y) and GSA 8(a) STARS III Contract (#47QTCB21D0434). NetSecurity is a CMMC Candidate C3PAO Assessor organization. NetSecurity can be reached at [email protected] or via telephone at +1 (703) 444-9009.

Learn more: https://www.netsecurity.com

© 2022 NetSecurity Corporation. All rights reserved. The NetSecurity® name and logo and the ThreatResponder® name and logo are marks owned by NetSecurity Corporation and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

