Netskope Achieves EcoVadis Silver Medal, Highlighting Commitment To ESG

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced it has been awarded a Silver Medal in recognition of its sustainability achievement from EcoVadis , the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

EcoVadis assesses more than 100,000 companies, across over 200 sectors and 175 countries, to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners on a comprehensive set of criteria on four themes: environment, labor & human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The rating system measures and verifies policies, actions and results of those themes on a 0 to 100 scale, weighted by materiality. A silver medal puts Netskope in the 80th percentile of all companies rated by EcoVadis.

A widely-acknowledged technology innovator, Netskope is committed to 'keeping security human' by embracing inclusivity, celebrating diversity, and making a positive impact on the environment—including support for a more sustainable and socially responsible community. Among companywide initiatives that include sustainability targets, employee training, and environmental management guidelines, Netskope also prioritizes supplier diversity and sustainability by providing access to opportunities for small businesses, woman-owned businesses, minority-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses, service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, and businesses in historically underutilized business (HUB) zones.

"From the start, Netskope has positioned corporate social responsibility and ESG initiatives as foundational to our business model, working hand-in-hand with our company growth plans, influencing everything from our customer engagements to our relationships with our investors and suppliers," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder of Netskope. "Private industry has a responsibility to do better, and we can all make an enormous impact within our surrounding communities through programs that successfully promote environmental, social, and governance, and emphasize diversity, equality, and inclusion. This recognition from EcoVadis validates our efforts, but also reminds us that this important work is continuous and ongoing—we all must do our part as responsible organizations and citizens."

Netskope's ESG programs today include:

Intentional and focused inclusion : Employees are invited to establish internal communities, enabling access to awareness and education for diverse groups, while Netskope partners with organizations focused on recruiting diverse talent.

: Employees are invited to establish internal communities, enabling access to awareness and education for diverse groups, while Netskope partners with organizations focused on recruiting diverse talent. Employee well-being and workforce development : Global Wellness Days are company-wide paid days off on a quarterly basis that encourage employees to focus on personal wellness and community improvement. Netskope also provides a host of wellness tools, events, training and resources which employees benefit from.

: Global Wellness Days are company-wide paid days off on a quarterly basis that encourage employees to focus on personal wellness and community improvement. Netskope also provides a host of wellness tools, events, training and resources which employees benefit from. Charitable giving and health, safety, and disaster relief: Netskope continues to raise funds in support of individuals and groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also actively funds charities such as Starlight Foundation's Meeting for Good and Family Giving Tree Holiday Wish Drive , and is active in organizations and initiatives that encourage mental health preservation and burnout prevention, especially in high-stress sectors such as IT security.

Netskope continues to raise funds in support of individuals and groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also actively funds charities such as and , and is active in organizations and initiatives that encourage mental health preservation and burnout prevention, especially in high-stress sectors such as IT security. Environmental Sustainability: Netskope has embarked on a journey focused on environmental sustainability. This includes an environmental management system in how we run our facilities, environmental and sustainable procurement policies, supplier sustainability questionnaires and partnerships with data centers, many of which focus on traditional energy, water and waste reduction.

For more information on Netskope and its ESG initiatives, visit https://www.netskope.com/company/corporate-social-responsibility

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com .

Media Contact

Inkhouse for Netskope

[email protected]

SOURCE Netskope