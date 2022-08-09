Netskope Honored in Forbes Cloud 100 for Sixth Year

SASE leader ranks amongst top cloud companies in the world across all areas

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), today announced that for the sixth time, it has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessmer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. In the 2022 Forbes Cloud 100, Netskope is ranked #30, and is just one of four listed security providers in the top 50.

Businesses and governments are rapidly adopting SASE architecture to support hybrid work and unlock more value from their technology investments. Netskope offers SASE as a single, converged platform, using one policy framework and one console to protect data everywhere it moves, dramatically simplify technology operations, and preserve network performance. The Netskope SASE platform includes Netskope's industry-leading security service edge (SSE) and its recently announced Borderless WAN — both of which are crucial to providing optimized access and zero trust security needed in a modern technology architecture.

"In a cloud-centric world where hybrid work is the new normal, our customers are looking for a complete SASE solution, in which a worldwide converged networking and security cloud enables performance, data and threat protection, and consolidates and saves them expense without trade-offs," said Sanjay Beri, CEO and co-founder of Netskope. "We are honored to again be included in Forbes' listing of the world's most important cloud companies transforming the way business is done."

For the seventh straight year, the Cloud 100 reviewed submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

Netskope's converged SASE platform enables secure enterprise digital transformation and secure remote connectivity using integrated Borderless WAN, zero trust network access (ZTNA), secure web gateway (SWG), cloud firewall, cloud access security broker (CASB) and other capabilities. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, network changes, and new regulatory requirements.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this fast-growing sector," said Alex Konrad, senior editor at Forbes. "Every year, it gets more difficult to make this list — meaning even more elite company for those who do. Congratulations to each of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees."

"The public markets may be in turmoil, but the private valuations of the Cloud 100 continue to rise. All of the 2022 Cloud 100 honorees, again, have reached the $1 billion valuation milestone, and the average Cloud 100 valuation has skyrocketed to $7.4 billion," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Despite the market correction in 2022, our confidence in the cloud economy continues to grow—today over 70% of the 2022 Cloud 100 Honorees have reached or exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue making them cloud Centaurs. An additional 10% of the list is expected to hit this milestone by the end of the year, furthering our conviction that this years' honorees truly represent the best cloud companies globally."

"Great companies are born out of all environments, and it's exciting to see the continued momentum in the cloud sector," said Alex Kayyal, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The companies on this list have gone through a rigorous selection process, and join an esteemed alumni list of Cloud 100 companies. As the need for digital transformation continues to drive innovation and efficiencies across industries, we can look to these companies as the absolute best in cloud computing."

The Forbes 2022 Cloud 100 is published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2022 issue of Forbes magazine.

This year, the CEOs of the Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies will be honored with a digital content launch, as well as at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes. A special thank you to our event sponsors Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America, Cooley, McKinsey & Company, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nasdaq, and Silicon Valley Bank.

To learn more about Netskope visit: www.netskope.com .

About Netskope

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

