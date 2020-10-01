Netsmart and Delta Care Rx Announce New Digital Solution to Manage Hospice Outpatient and Inpatient Medication Record

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsmart and Delta Care Rx have teamed up to ensure that client hospice and serious illness providers utilizing Delta Care for their pharmaceutical care solution and Netsmart for their electronic health record (EHR) benefit from the advantages of an innovative, seamless, two-way interface that ensures nurses can save time entering information into the patient's health record and spend more time caring for patients and families at the bedside.

The two leaders in providing essential services to hospice, palliative care and serious illness providers have created a secure dataflow between Delta Care's pharmacy record and the Netsmart Hospice EHR, myUnity®. This solution enables hospice nurses to consult with Delta Care's 24/7/365 pharmacists by phone to create, add to or change a hospice patient's medication regimen, and seamlessly integrate that information to the patient's health record.

"We've worked hard with an easy to work with partner in Netsmart to capitalize on the opportunity to provide our mutual clients with the type of interface and workflow that most hospices seek—and need—these days, said Michelle Mikus, PharmD, Delta Care's Vice President of Pharmacy Operations. "This partnership enhances quality, improves communication and accuracy, and eliminates a very time-consuming task for the hospice nurse that previously required her/his ongoing responsibility to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the patient's medication list inside the EHR.

"As for hospice providers with inpatient units or hospice houses," Mikus continued, "this same interface offers immediate access to orders from our remote dispensing hardware, thus ensuring accuracy and detailed tracking through product administration, while also closing the loop by ensuring Netsmart contains the same data about all of this in the medical record."

"We saw an opportunity for our clients to leverage what Delta Care has to offer our mutual clients with a streamlined workflow and the opportunity to improve patient care," said Netsmart Senior Vice President of Post-Acute, Dawn Iddings. "This important capability aligns with our passion to help our clients improve their delivery of care through innovative technology solutions and is a continued demonstration of our leadership and commitment to the hospice industry."

Capital Caring Health, one of the nation's oldest and most respected mission-driven advanced illness providers, is one of the first Delta Care-Netsmart clients to implement the new interface. Serving more than 7000 patients each year across Virginia, the District of Columbia and Maryland, Capital Caring Health has seen immediate results in reducing nurses' time spent on charting, freeing nurses to spend more time caring for patients and families and improving the timeliness and accuracy of the medication record. "We appreciate the wonderful collaboration by our colleagues at Delta Care Rx and Netsmart that has enabled us to achieve this level of integration," said Capital Caring Health Chief Medical Officer Matt Kestenbaum, MD. "This is particularly important for our nurses: The time savings has allowed them to spend more time with their patients and families—and that's exactly what we hoped to achieve."

About Delta Care Rx

Delta Care Rx ( www.deltacarerx.com ) transforms and improves the hospice pharmacy sector through business transparency, innovation, extreme customer service, and the maintenance of vital community-pharmacy relationships. As a pharmacist-owned, privately held provider, Delta Care sets the industry benchmark for pharmacy benefit management, mail order pharmacy options, on-demand pharmacist services and hospice-tailored electronic prescribing. In addition, Delta Care offers electronic tools, including cutting-edge telehealth technology, to improve the quality of patient care and simplify essential workflow and ordering processes within hospice settings.

About Netsmart

Netsmart (www.ntst.com) is a healthcare technology company that provides electronic health records, data analytics tools, care coordination, population health management, telehealth solutions and services. The powerful Netsmart network connects our more than 35,000 clients to the rest of healthcare to provide seamless and collaborative care for an individual. As the largest technology provider for behavioral health, home health, hospice, senior living and social services, Netsmart helps organizations improve the health and well-being of the communities we collectively serve.

About Capital Caring Health

Capital Caring Health (www.capitalcaring.org) is one of the leading nonprofit providers of elder health, hospice, and advanced illness care for persons of all ages in the mid-Atlantic region. A member of a national network of 70 nonprofit hospice providers, our mission is to provide patients and their families with advanced illness care that is second to none. We also have special hospice teams serving children and veterans. On an annual basis, we serve over 7,000 hospice patients and provide more than $3 million in charity care to those who are uninsured and have nowhere else to turn. Almost 90 cents out of every dollar goes to caring for patients and their families.

