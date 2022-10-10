NetSPI Introduces Deployment-Inclusive Blockchain Security Services

The penetration testing company will help enterprises leveraging or exploring blockchain uncover the security weaknesses in their deployments

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI, the leader in enterprise penetration testing and attack surface management, today announced its new deployment-inclusive blockchain penetration testing service. The company will provide a comprehensive, full-spectrum evaluation of blockchain-based deployments to enterprises by utilizing its decades of penetration testing expertise, coupled with its understanding of the architecture's unique security concerns.

Its blockchain penetration testing services will evaluate all deployment models, including private, permissioned, consortia, and public, and various distributed ledger technologies including ConsenSys Codefi, R3 Corda, Hyperledger Fabric, custodial platforms and public chains, and more.

"Blockchain's biggest innovations are below the surface," according to the Forbes Blockchain 50 2022. The world's largest organizations are now using distributed ledger technology to manage daily operations, from verifying insurance claims to tracking auto parts in the supply chain. Organizations are recognizing the scalability, competitive advantages, and revenue opportunities it presents.

"As adoption skyrockets, technology and security teams will need to quickly develop their blockchain acumen to support and protect these solutions – this begins with identifying and addressing people, process, and technology gaps," said Travis Hoyt, Chief Technology Officer at NetSPI. "Our new blockchain penetration testing service line demonstrates NetSPI's commitment to be relentlessly future focused, so our customers can be too."

Enterprises currently leveraging or evaluating the potential of blockchain can partner with NetSPI to improve the security of their deployments. To learn more about NetSPI's blockchain penetration testing services, visit www.netspi.com or contact us. Or connect with Travis during NetSPI's Breakfast & Blockchain virtual, live event on November 3.

About NetSPI:

NetSPI is the leader in enterprise penetration testing and attack surface management. Today, NetSPI offers the most comprehensive suite of offensive security solutions – attack surface management, penetration testing as a service, and breach and attack simulation. Through a combination of technology innovation and human ingenuity NetSPI helps organizations discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities. For over 20 years, its global cybersecurity experts have been committed to securing the world's most prominent organizations, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, three of the five largest healthcare companies, the leading cloud providers, and many of the Fortune® 500. NetSPI, a KKR and Ten Eleven Ventures portfolio company, is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with global offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India. Follow NetSPI on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

