Network Craze Launches 24/7 Emergency Product and Support Line

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Craze is continuing their commitment to customers by ensuring that all of their equipment and technical needs are met during this difficult time by launching their 24 hours a day, 7 days a week Emergency Product and Support Line.

Their service team is ready and staffed with Industry Experts and CCIE's for product needs off-hours, from ordering and same day delivery to help and Support at night or on weekends.

They have expanded their shipping capabilities to 7 days a week, shipping on Saturday and Sunday to help meet hardware needs during this time of crisis and Global Supply Chain Disruption. By mobilizing resources and technology, Network Craze has aggressively stocked as many of the most common technology items as possible, such as routers, phones, firewalls and more, and offers custom and alternative solutions to overcome any network, voice or server issues right away

"During these unprecedented times, we saw a need for helping our customers keep their networks running. With the work from home need, these networks became even more important than ever before. IT professionals had to make some quick plans to get everyone online without losing business, we knew we could help by being here to make sure they have support, no matter what day or time it is," says VP of Sales, Nick Froio.

For 24/7 Hardware ordering for immediate or expedited delivery, service and support:

About Network Craze

Network Craze is a leading independent provider of networking, voice and infrastructure equipment. Supporting both current and legacy technology equipment, Network Craze is changing how companies purchase, maintain and upgrade IT equipment by providing new and refurbished equipment with a Lifetime Warranty backed with over the top service and support delivered by their ProCare maintenance program. Founded in 2009, Network Craze has become a trusted partner for companies globally, including some of the largest telecommunications carriers, top financial services firms and Fortune 1000 organizations. Based in East Syracuse, NY the company specializes in delivering 24X7 global technical support, advanced hardware replacement, and complete lifecycle management of networking, voice, server and storage equipment from a global network of stocking locations and field engineers. For more information, visit http://www.networkcraze.com/24-7-emergency-support/ or call 800.505.2078.

