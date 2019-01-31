Network Encryption Markets to 2023: Worldwide Forecast - The Growing Demand to Comply With the Large Number of Regulatory Standards is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Network Encryption Market by Component (Hardware, Platform and Services), Transmission Type (Traditional Transmission and Optical Transmission), Data Rate, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network encryption market size is expected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2018 to USD 4.6 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Major growth factors for the market include an increasing demand to meet different regulatory compliances and a growing focus on shielding organizations from network security breaches. However, frequent changes in government policies for data protection across regions may hinder market growth.



The SMEs segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



SMEs are rapidly adopting the network encryption solutions to provide advanced protection for crucial data against frauds and data breaches. SMEs have an arsenal of hosted services in the cloud; hence, they majorly adopt the enhanced and reliable network encryption solutions. SMEs require multiple layers of monitoring, security, and centralized console to cut down costs and ensure effective security of data.

SMEs are majorly benefitting from network encryption solutions, as the solutions enable them to move data securely and maintain the integrity of data to minimize data fraud and boost business operations. Moreover, network encryption solutions can help SMEs elevate their anonymity and privacy thus keeping them ahead of threats from security breaches while reducing complexities and compliance costs.



The traditional transmission type to hold the highest market share during the forecast period



The traditional transmission type includes coaxial cable, twisted pair cable, and radiowaves/microwaves. Quality of data transmission depends on the characteristics of the medium used. Characteristics of the medium used to determine the noise susceptibility and error rate during the transmission of data.

Coaxial cable and twisted pair cable are the guided mediums while radiowaves/microwaves facilitate transmission through an unguided wireless medium. Guided mediums offer more security for data transmission as compared to unguided mediums.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for enhanced data security and to comply with global data protection laws and regulations to remain competitive in the global network encryption market.

Major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and Australia and New Zealand, offer various opportunities for network encryption vendors across verticals, such as telecom and IT, government and media and entertainment. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Network Encryption Market

4.2 Market in North America, By Vertical and Country

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand to Comply With the Large Number of Regulatory Standards

5.2.1.2 Growing Need to Shield Organizations From Network Security Breaches

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Frequent Changes in Government Policies for Data Protection Across Different Regions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Adoption of Cloud Technology Requires Organizations to Deploy Network Encryption Solutions

5.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of IoT in Various Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Network Encryption Solutions

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Senetas

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Thales

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Certes Networks



6 Network Encryption Market, By Transmission Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Optical Transmission

6.2.1 Optical Transmission Empowers Organizations to Achieve Enhanced Performance and Security for Data Transfer

6.3 Traditional Transmission

6.3.1 Twisted Pair Cable

6.3.1.1 Benefits of Cost Efficiency and Ease of Installation to Boost the Adoption of Twisted Pair Cable

6.3.2 Coaxial Cable

6.3.2.1 Capability of Transmitting Higher Frequency Signals to Fuel the Demand for Coaxial Cable

6.3.3 Radiowaves and Microwaves

6.3.3.1 Use of Radiowaves and Microwaves for Data Transfer to Larger Distances



7 Network Encryption Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Rising Adoption of Network Encryption Hardware Devices Across the Globe to Drive the Growth of the Hardware Segment in the Market

7.3 Platform

7.3.1 Increasing Need for Safeguarding Sensitive Data Transmitted Over the Network to Drive the Growth of the Platform Segment

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Advisory Services

7.4.1.1 Lack of In-House IT Skills to Drive the Demand for Advisory Services

7.4.2 Integration and Implementation Services

7.4.2.1 Increasing Focus on Enhanced Operational Efficiency to Drive the Market

7.4.3 Training and Support Services

7.4.3.1 Growing Need to Improve Network Encryption Customer Services to Drive the Growth of Training and Support Services

7.4.4 Managed Services

7.4.4.1 Rapid Adoption of Network Encryption Solutions to Boost the Demand for Managed Services



8 Network Encryption Market, By Data Rate

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Less Than 10g

8.2.1 The Advantage of Cost-Efficiency to Organizations to Drive the Market for Less Than 10g Segment

8.3 Greater Than 10g and Less Than 40g

8.3.1 Benefits of Backward Compatibility and Reduced Capex to Drive the Market for Greater Than 10g and Less Than 40g Segment

8.4 Greater Than 40g and Less Than 100g

8.4.1 Growing Demand for High-Speed Connectivity to Drive the Market for Greater Than 40g and Less Than 100g Segment

8.5 Greater Than 100g

8.5.1 Growing Adoption of Hyperscale Data Center Connectivity to Drive the Market for Greater Than 100g Segment



9 Network Encryption Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Increasingly Leveraging Network Encryption Solutions to Protect Sensitive Data From Fraud

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Growing Need Among Large Enterprises to Comply With Regulatory Requirements to Drive the Adoption of Network Encryption Solutions



10 Network Encryption Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Telecom and IT

10.2.1 Rapid Technological Advancements in Network Infrastructure to Boost the Growth of the Network Encryption in the Telecom and IT Vertical

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3.1 Increased Usage of Internet and Mobile Banking Generating the Demand for Network Encryption to Secure Customer Sensitive Data in the BFSI Vertical

10.4 Media and Entertainment

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable Networks to Boost the Adoption of the Network Encryption in the Media and Entertainment Vertical

10.5 Government

10.5.1 Adoption of Digitalization Among Government Agencies to Increase the Growth Opportunities of the Network Encryption in the Government Vertical

10.6 Others



11 Network Encryption Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 High Focus on Innovation for Securing Network Infrastructure to Boost the Growth of Market in the Us

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Rapid Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Boost the Growth of Market in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.1.1 Stringent Regulations and Compliances Regarding Data Security to Drive the Growth of Market in the Uk

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Government Initiatives to Drive the Growth of the Network Encryption Market in Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Emphasis on Building Digital Economy to Drive the Growth of the Market in France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Growing Need for Highly Efficient Network Encryption Solutions to Drive the Market in Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 Growing Demand for High Speed Connectivity to Boost the Market Growth in China

11.4.3 Australia and New Zealand

11.4.3.1 Initiatives for Testing Encryption of Data in Transit at 10 Gbps to Spur the Demand for Network Encryption in Anz

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.1 Vision 2030 to Boost Digital Transformation in Ksa

11.5.2 United Arab Emirates

11.5.2.1 Growing Focus on Digital Transformation and Economic Diversification to Drive the Network Encryption Market in UAE

11.5.3 South Africa

11.5.3.1 Increasing Focus on Network Security to Drive the Growth of the Market in South Africa

11.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Growing Internet Penetration and Rise in Number of IT Companies to Drive the Growth of Market in Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.2.1 Increasing Investments in IT Organization to Drive the Growth of Market in Mexico

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Product/Service/Solution Launches and Enhancements

12.2.2 Business Expansions

12.2.3 Acquisitions

12.2.4 Partnerships, Contracts, and Collaborations



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Cisco

13.3 Thales Esecurity

13.4 Atos

13.5 Juniper Networks

13.6 Certes Networks

13.7 Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity

13.8 Adva

13.9 Gemalto

13.10 Nokia

13.11 Colt Technology Services

13.12 Aruba

13.13 Huawei

13.14 Ciena

13.15 Eci Telecom

13.16 Senetas

13.17 Viasat

13.18 F5 Networks

13.19 Raytheon

13.20 Arris

13.21 Stormshield

13.22 Atmedia

13.23 Securosys

13.24 Packetlight Networks

13.25 Quantum Corporation

13.26 Technical Communication Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h22hnh/network?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

