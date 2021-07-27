Network Operators Deploy Over 100,000 Cambium Networks CBRS Fixed Wireless Broadband Devices

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that it has deployed more than 100,000 Point-to-Multipoint (PMP) fixed wireless access solutions, leveraging the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) frequency band in the United States and its territories in the 18 months since the FCC made the spectrum available. The PMP 450m system, featuring cnMedusa™ Massive MU-MIMO technology, enables service providers to rapidly expand their networks by using the CBRS frequency bands to provide broadband service to business and residential locations.

"Cambium Networks' software-driven radios, including PMP 450m CBRS, have met expectations," said Van Billingsley, Founder, ESC Wireless in North Carolina. "We have deployed 62 PMP 450m access points and 300 CPE units – and this is just a start. The PMP 450m beats everything else on the market. We will have our entire system covered including approximately seven counties and growing across two states."

In response to the high demand for connectivity, in 2019 the FCC took unprecedented action to increase spectrum availability, opening 150 MHz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz frequency band and requiring operators from being managed under Part 90 rules to Part 96 rules. The frequency band ranges from 3550-3700 MHz, with 80 MHz of the band reserved for General Authorized Access (GAA). GAA is unlicensed and available for use, provided the radios connect with the Spectrum Access System (SAS) via a frequency coordinator using Priority Access Licenses (PAL). The CBRS band allows for 13 times more power and at a lower frequency than solutions using the existing 5 GHz frequency bands.

Broadband service providers in Texas and Oklahoma alone now account for 24,000 licenses (25%) of the Cambium Networks CBRS devices. "Speed of Light Broadband appreciates the new freedom that Cambium Networks' CBRS has provided us to stay competitive in the industry," said Bryan Neumann, Director of Network Operations at Speed of Light Broadband in Texas.

"Many operators have completed the migration from FCC Part 90 to Part 96 rules, and are taking advantage of the broader spectrum and avoiding congestion," said Matt Mangriotis, Senior Director of Product Management for Cambium Networks. "Now operators are continuing to add devices as spectrum is available and are increasing power to extend the network to reach new households. In addition to internet service providers providing access to residential and enterprise businesses, we see network operators in local government, oil and gas, railroad, and other verticals utilizing the CBRS spectrum to meet their wireless networking needs. We are also welcoming operators who are deploying Cambium Networks equipment for the first time using the CBRS frequency bands."

"Cambium Networks collaborates closely with network operators and service providers around the world to improve solution performance and operation efficiency," said Scott Imhoff, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Planning, Cambium Networks. "In this case, our software-defined radios can be field upgraded to add support for CBRS frequencies. As a result, operators can rapidly increase broadband speeds without a dispatch to replace field equipment. Our cnMaestro™ management system makes it easy to centrally deploy, manage and efficiently monitor one unified network.

Cambium Networks' full wireless fabric portfolio of solutions are available through its global network of partners.

Cambium Networks is celebrating a Decade of Excellence in 2021 with more than 10 million radios shipped worldwide since commencing operations in 2011.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks empowers millions of people globally with wireless connectivity. Its products are used by commercial and government network operators as well as broadband service providers to connect people, places and things. With a single network architecture spanning fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, centrally managed via the cloud, Cambium enables operators to achieve maximum performance with minimal spectrum and low overhead. Cambium empowers a growing ecosystem of partners who design and deliver multi-gigabit wireless solutions that just work.

Media Contact:

Dave Reddy

Big Valley Marketing for Cambium

+1 (650) 868-4659

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambium Networks

Related Links

https://www.cambiumnetworks.com

