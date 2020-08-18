Network Security Firewall Industry Assessment 2020-2025: COVID-19 Health and Economic Impact

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Security Firewall Market by Component, Solution (Signaling Firewall (SS7 and Diameter Firewall) and SMS Firewall (A2P and P2A Messaging)), Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Deployment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Security Firewall Market is Expected to Grow from USD 3.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 10.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.9%.

The report segments the network security firewall market by component (solution and service), deployment, and region. The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the network security firewall market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The market includes major vendors, such as Symsoft, Cellusys, Adaptive Mobile, Evolved Intelligence, Mobileum, Tata Communications, AMD Telecom S.A., Openmind Networks, ANAM Technologies, and Omobio.

Due to the growing momentum of interconnected devices, the risk of security breach increased as the fraudsters found alternatives such as SMS SPAMs and SMS fraud through grey routes to exploit personal information over the organization's network. Real-time streaming analysis and filtering of SS7 vulnerabilities have been major components of network security firewall and firewall developers are using fraud detection techniques to monitor the traffic behavior of the network. Telecom organizations use network security firewall tools to dynamically extract traffic patterns from the packets transmitted as well as received at the network and continuously check network behavior against malicious contents, and to report all detected anomalies.



The signaling firewall segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the network vulnerabilities, signaling firewall is further segmented into SS7, diameter firewall, and others. SS7 firewall helps telecom service providers to detect and protect against the SS7 vulnerabilities, such as user location tracking, fraud, denial of service (DoS), or even call interception. Diameter firewall helps mobile network operators to prevent their LTE network against malicious attacks and illicit messages. This firewall monitor and filters the IP packets received over the LTE networks from other LTE or GSM networks and protect the operators against the anomalous data packets received from the unauthorized networks. The growth in the signaling firewall solutions is attributed to a significant increase in the number of diameter attacks in the telecom industry.



Services segment to register the highest CAGR in the network security firewall market during the forecast period



Deployment and integration, consulting, and support and maintenance services play a vital role in the telecom ecosystem. Services are considered a key component of the network security firewall market, as they focus on the protection of telecom networks from fraudulent attacks and are instrumental in fulfilling the custom requirements of clients. Based on services, the network security firewall market is split into professional and managed services. Professional services offer tailored solutions to meet the telecom operators' networking needs, such as network architecture, on-premises, and cloud migration solutions. These services include deployment and integration, support and training, and business consulting. The managed services help CSPs to improve their network availability by protecting their network against unauthorized access to business resources.



North America to hold the largest market size, and MEA to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the network security firewall market during the forecast period, owing to the new-look US telecom regulatory body Federal Communications Commission (FCC). They are less stringent as compared to old administration, by rolling back several stringent regulations of the previous regime. They benefited most of the telecom operators to choose and implement new services and solutions. According to NASDAQ, the 4G LTE wireless penetration is currently 83% in North America, this can primarily be attributed to most carrier's intention to upgrade to 5G wireless network standard which requires massive investment.



The MEA market is expected to witness significant growth in the network security firewall, as telecom operators are implementing firewall solutions across their network. The adoption of mobile phones and smartphones is on the rise in the region and has provided mobile network operators a broad subscriber base in MEA. The region is one of the leading markets for messaging solutions and the telecommunications sector due to network upgradations, which are driving investments in the region. According to FireEye Dynamic Threat Intelligence (DTI) report, organizations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar were attacked by various kinds of network threats, frauds, and SMS spoofs.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.6 Market Scope

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Network Security Firewall Market

4.2 Market in North America, by Solution and Country

4.3 Network Security Market, by Region

4.4 Market: Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Network Security and Privacy

5.2.1.2 Advent of Nextgen Technologies for Network Security

5.2.1.3 New Vulnerabilities in SS7

5.2.1.4 Administrative Regulations Encouraging the Demand for Network Security Firewall

5.2.1.5 Advancement of Digital Transformation in the Telecommunication Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Preventive Firewall Maintenance

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Operator Investment for Dynamic Network Infrastructure

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Network Function Virtualization

5.2.3.3 Lack of Unified Network Security Firewall Vendor

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interworking of Signaling Control Protocols Complicates Security

5.2.4.2 Growing Grey Route Fraudulent Mechanism

5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Wind Hellas

5.4.2 Etisalat

5.4.3 Telenor

5.4.4 Vimpelcom

5.4.5 Telkom Indonesia

5.5 Regulations

5.5.1 Federal Communication Commission

5.5.2 Australian Regulatory Body

5.5.3 Security Standards Council

5.5.4 Canadian Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission and CWTA

5.5.5 Singapore Personal Data Protection Commission

5.5.6 New Zealand's Telecommunications Interception Capability and Security Act

5.5.7 Department of Telecommunications and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

5.5.8 European Telecommunications Standards Institute

5.6 Guidelines

5.6.1 Global System for Mobile Communications Association

5.7 Telcos on Network Security Firewall

5.7.1 Deutsche Telekom

5.7.2 Vodafone

5.7.3 Telefonica

5.7.4 Orange

5.8 New Types of Attacks

5.8.1 Subscriber Denial of Service

5.8.2 Network Information Disclosure

5.8.3 Black Route Signaling

5.8.4 Subscriber Information Disclosure

5.8.5 Fraud



6 Network Security Firewall Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Network Security Firewall Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sms Firewall

7.3 Signaling Firewall



8 Network Security Firewall, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Professional Services

8.3 Managed Services



9 Network Security Firewall, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Packet Filtering

9.3 Stateful Packet Inspection

9.4 Next-Generation Firewall

9.5 Unified Threat Management



10 Network Security Firewall, by Deployment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Premises

10.3 Cloud

10.4 Network Function Virtualization



11 Network Security Firewall Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.3 Innovators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)

12.3.1 Progressive

12.3.2 Responsive

12.3.3 Dynamic Companies

12.3.4 Starting Blocks

12.4 Ranking of Key Players

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 New Product/Service Launches and Product Enhancements

12.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 AdaptiveMobile

13.2 AMD Telecom

13.3 Anam

13.4 Cellusys

13.5 Mobileum

13.6 Netnumber

13.7 Orange

13.8 Openmind Networks

13.9 SAP SE

13.10 Sinch

13.11 Tata Communications

13.12 Omobio

13.13 Protei

13.14 Route Mobile

13.15 BICS

13.16 Twilio

13.17 Telecom Italia Sparkle

13.18 Sophos

13.19 HPE

13.20 Nokia

13.21 Enghouse Network

13.22 Fortinet

13.23 Check Point

13.24 Mavenir

13.25 Sonicwall

13.26 Infobip

13.27 Global Wavenet

13.28 Juniper

13.29 Palo Alto Networks

13.30 Barracuda Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4he8l0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

