Network Security Firewall Industry Assessment 2020-2025: COVID-19 Health and Economic Impact
Aug 18, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Security Firewall Market by Component, Solution (Signaling Firewall (SS7 and Diameter Firewall) and SMS Firewall (A2P and P2A Messaging)), Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Deployment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Network Security Firewall Market is Expected to Grow from USD 3.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 10.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.9%.
The report segments the network security firewall market by component (solution and service), deployment, and region. The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the network security firewall market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The market includes major vendors, such as Symsoft, Cellusys, Adaptive Mobile, Evolved Intelligence, Mobileum, Tata Communications, AMD Telecom S.A., Openmind Networks, ANAM Technologies, and Omobio.
Due to the growing momentum of interconnected devices, the risk of security breach increased as the fraudsters found alternatives such as SMS SPAMs and SMS fraud through grey routes to exploit personal information over the organization's network. Real-time streaming analysis and filtering of SS7 vulnerabilities have been major components of network security firewall and firewall developers are using fraud detection techniques to monitor the traffic behavior of the network. Telecom organizations use network security firewall tools to dynamically extract traffic patterns from the packets transmitted as well as received at the network and continuously check network behavior against malicious contents, and to report all detected anomalies.
The signaling firewall segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the network vulnerabilities, signaling firewall is further segmented into SS7, diameter firewall, and others. SS7 firewall helps telecom service providers to detect and protect against the SS7 vulnerabilities, such as user location tracking, fraud, denial of service (DoS), or even call interception. Diameter firewall helps mobile network operators to prevent their LTE network against malicious attacks and illicit messages. This firewall monitor and filters the IP packets received over the LTE networks from other LTE or GSM networks and protect the operators against the anomalous data packets received from the unauthorized networks. The growth in the signaling firewall solutions is attributed to a significant increase in the number of diameter attacks in the telecom industry.
Services segment to register the highest CAGR in the network security firewall market during the forecast period
Deployment and integration, consulting, and support and maintenance services play a vital role in the telecom ecosystem. Services are considered a key component of the network security firewall market, as they focus on the protection of telecom networks from fraudulent attacks and are instrumental in fulfilling the custom requirements of clients. Based on services, the network security firewall market is split into professional and managed services. Professional services offer tailored solutions to meet the telecom operators' networking needs, such as network architecture, on-premises, and cloud migration solutions. These services include deployment and integration, support and training, and business consulting. The managed services help CSPs to improve their network availability by protecting their network against unauthorized access to business resources.
North America to hold the largest market size, and MEA to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the network security firewall market during the forecast period, owing to the new-look US telecom regulatory body Federal Communications Commission (FCC). They are less stringent as compared to old administration, by rolling back several stringent regulations of the previous regime. They benefited most of the telecom operators to choose and implement new services and solutions. According to NASDAQ, the 4G LTE wireless penetration is currently 83% in North America, this can primarily be attributed to most carrier's intention to upgrade to 5G wireless network standard which requires massive investment.
The MEA market is expected to witness significant growth in the network security firewall, as telecom operators are implementing firewall solutions across their network. The adoption of mobile phones and smartphones is on the rise in the region and has provided mobile network operators a broad subscriber base in MEA. The region is one of the leading markets for messaging solutions and the telecommunications sector due to network upgradations, which are driving investments in the region. According to FireEye Dynamic Threat Intelligence (DTI) report, organizations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar were attacked by various kinds of network threats, frauds, and SMS spoofs.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction to COVID-19
1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
1.4 Objectives of the Study
1.5 Market Definition
1.6 Market Scope
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Network Security Firewall Market
4.2 Market in North America, by Solution and Country
4.3 Network Security Market, by Region
4.4 Market: Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Network Security and Privacy
5.2.1.2 Advent of Nextgen Technologies for Network Security
5.2.1.3 New Vulnerabilities in SS7
5.2.1.4 Administrative Regulations Encouraging the Demand for Network Security Firewall
5.2.1.5 Advancement of Digital Transformation in the Telecommunication Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Preventive Firewall Maintenance
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Operator Investment for Dynamic Network Infrastructure
5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Network Function Virtualization
5.2.3.3 Lack of Unified Network Security Firewall Vendor
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Interworking of Signaling Control Protocols Complicates Security
5.2.4.2 Growing Grey Route Fraudulent Mechanism
5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Use Cases
5.4.1 Wind Hellas
5.4.2 Etisalat
5.4.3 Telenor
5.4.4 Vimpelcom
5.4.5 Telkom Indonesia
5.5 Regulations
5.5.1 Federal Communication Commission
5.5.2 Australian Regulatory Body
5.5.3 Security Standards Council
5.5.4 Canadian Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission and CWTA
5.5.5 Singapore Personal Data Protection Commission
5.5.6 New Zealand's Telecommunications Interception Capability and Security Act
5.5.7 Department of Telecommunications and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
5.5.8 European Telecommunications Standards Institute
5.6 Guidelines
5.6.1 Global System for Mobile Communications Association
5.7 Telcos on Network Security Firewall
5.7.1 Deutsche Telekom
5.7.2 Vodafone
5.7.3 Telefonica
5.7.4 Orange
5.8 New Types of Attacks
5.8.1 Subscriber Denial of Service
5.8.2 Network Information Disclosure
5.8.3 Black Route Signaling
5.8.4 Subscriber Information Disclosure
5.8.5 Fraud
6 Network Security Firewall Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Network Security Firewall Market, by Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sms Firewall
7.3 Signaling Firewall
8 Network Security Firewall, by Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Professional Services
8.3 Managed Services
9 Network Security Firewall, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Packet Filtering
9.3 Stateful Packet Inspection
9.4 Next-Generation Firewall
9.5 Unified Threat Management
10 Network Security Firewall, by Deployment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 On-Premises
10.3 Cloud
10.4 Network Function Virtualization
11 Network Security Firewall Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Landscape Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.3 Innovators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)
12.3.1 Progressive
12.3.2 Responsive
12.3.3 Dynamic Companies
12.3.4 Starting Blocks
12.4 Ranking of Key Players
12.5 Competitive Scenario
12.5.1 New Product/Service Launches and Product Enhancements
12.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
12.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 AdaptiveMobile
13.2 AMD Telecom
13.3 Anam
13.4 Cellusys
13.5 Mobileum
13.6 Netnumber
13.7 Orange
13.8 Openmind Networks
13.9 SAP SE
13.10 Sinch
13.11 Tata Communications
13.12 Omobio
13.13 Protei
13.14 Route Mobile
13.15 BICS
13.16 Twilio
13.17 Telecom Italia Sparkle
13.18 Sophos
13.19 HPE
13.20 Nokia
13.21 Enghouse Network
13.22 Fortinet
13.23 Check Point
13.24 Mavenir
13.25 Sonicwall
13.26 Infobip
13.27 Global Wavenet
13.28 Juniper
13.29 Palo Alto Networks
13.30 Barracuda Networks
