Network Security Firewall Market to grow by USD 3.04 Bn between 2021-2026, Rising adoption of cloud and implementation of BYOD to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network security firewall market size is expected to grow by USD 3.04 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 12.05%. The rising adoption of cloud and implementation of BYOD, the need for network security and privacy, and the advent of next-generation network security technologies are one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as shortage of skilled workforce and lack of knowledge about threats, availability of open source and free-of-cost security firewalls may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Network Security Firewall Market 2022-2026

Global Network Security Firewall Market Driver

One of the major factors propelling the growth of the network security firewall market is the increased usage of cloud computing and the deployment of BYOD. Businesses across a range of sectors, including BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, are embracing cloud computing technology to cut costs and boost the effectiveness of their IT infrastructure. Cloud computing setup takes very little time, allowing applications to be scaled up to meet corporate needs. The BYOD policy's implementation also boosts staff productivity. Request Free Sample Report.

Global Network Security Firewall Market Trends

One of the main network security firewall industry trends driving the market's expansion is the appearance of new products. To keep ahead of their rivals, leading suppliers in the worldwide network security firewall market are always creating and launching new technologies and solutions. This means that the adoption of network security firewalls, which will subsequently support the expansion of the market during the forecast period, is anticipated to be fueled by the rising development and launch of firewall solutions with sophisticated technologies. Buy Sample Report.

Global Network Security Firewall Market Challenge

One of the things restricting the network security firewall market's growth is the lack of competent labor and ignorance of dangers. In the last ten years, there has been a rise in cyberattacks. As a result, businesses are implementing cutting-edge security solutions, such as network security firewalls, to solve security issues. Firewalls do have some restrictions, though. The adoption of network security firewalls during the forecast period may be hampered by the increasing nature of cyberattacks and data thefts, a lack of understanding, and the constraints associated with firewalls.

Global Network Security Firewall Market Segmentation

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud-based

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The report identifies the growing demand for SMS Firewalls as one of the prime reasons driving the network security firewall market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Network Security Firewall Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist in network security firewall market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the network security firewall market size and its contribution to the parent market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the network security firewall market, vendors

Network Security Firewall Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANAM Technologies ltd, Barracuda Networks Inc., Cellusys ltd, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Mavenir Systems Inc., Mobileum Inc., Omobio Pvt. Ltd, Palo Alto Networks Inc., SAP SE, Sinch AB, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Telefonica SA, and WatchGuard Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

