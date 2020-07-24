Network Services Company Awarded Chicago's Best & Brightest to Work For®
Jul 24, 2020, 08:00 ET
SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Services Company (NETWORK®) is proud to announce the organization has been named a 2020 Best and Brightest Company to Work For®. The program identifies and honors organizations committed to excellence in human resource practices and employee enrichment. Each company is assessed based on communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more.
NETWORK is passionate about creating a culture that nurtures associates in essential elements of work and life. Working closely with our associates and organizational leaders our focus is to continue to create an environment that cares about learning and growing, engagement and recognition, diversity and inclusion, and individual success of our people.
"Repeatedly, when asked what our constituents love about NETWORK their response is, it's the people. Our associates are our competitive advantage. We have a responsibility to continue to invest in them to ensure a committed, engaged, and high performing team," said Katie Snider, NETWORK's Vice President of Human Resources. "We work together to provide our associates the opportunity to enrich their lives, build our business, and strengthen our community."
NETWORK will be honored at the annual National Best and Brightest Conference being held virtually this year, July 20 – 24.
About Network Services Company
Founded in 1968, Network Services Company is a leading global B2B distributor providing a wide range of janitorial, sanitation, print, foodservice, packaging products and supply chain programs for specialized markets including healthcare, hospitality, packaging, foodservice, grocery, and commercial real estate. With more than 1,000 distribution centers and a collective 33,000 employees in more than 52 countries and territories, NETWORK's customers include corporate, mid-sized and large companies. For information about NETWORK, visit http://www.networkdistribution.com.
Contact Monica Saviano 224.361.2270 [email protected]
SOURCE Network Services Company