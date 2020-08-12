Network Traffic Analytics Market to Hit USD 4.5 Bn by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the network traffic analytics market which estimates the market valuation for network traffic analytics will cross US$ 4.5 billion by 2026. The extensively increasing data traffic and security concerns followed by adoption of advanced cloud technologies are expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

Network Traffic Analytics Market size is set to surpass USD 4.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

The growing demand for secure and efficient network infrastructure processing across enterprises is expected to support market growth. Integrated application capabilities including network security, visibility, and capacity planning are driving the demand for network traffic analytics solutions and services. The network traffic analytics solutions offer performance management, robust security tools, and enable IT teams to prevent problems associated with network infrastructure. In addition, enterprises can leverage advanced network traffic analytics solutions to report the parameters that can be beneficial in network infrastructure developments.

The network visibility solution segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 15% from 2020 to 2026. The demand for network visibility solutions across large enterprises has increased exponentially. The growth is attributed to the management of network traffic, flexible network data capturing, and advanced troubleshooting across a wide network infrastructure. The network visibility solution also helps enterprises in identifying applications utilizing large network bandwidth and affecting the overall network performance, enabling them to manage networking resources in accordance to business processes.

The demand for cloud-based network traffic analytics solutions is increasing across diverse enterprises due to enterprise-wide transition to cloud-based infrastructure. Companies are adopting cloud-based NTA solutions & services owing to benefits such as easy deployment, flexible accessibility, and reduced deployment costs. Moreover, companies can deploy cloud-based solutions on public, hybrid, and private cloud infrastructure. The companies are adopting cloud-based network traffic analytics solutions & services to drive operational efficiencies through effective resource utilization.

The adoption of network traffic analytics solutions by telecom service providers is increasing significantly and is expected to grow at a CAGR above 20% by 2026. Telecom service providers are adopting NTA solutions for enhancing the security & service delivery in real time. With rapid increase in internet usage and cyberthreats, telecom service providers are deploying robust network traffic analytics solutions to monitor their complete infrastructure. Furthermore, due to consistently growing complex telecom data volumes, the demand for network traffic analytics solutions is expected to grow exponentially.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold above 25% share of the network traffic analytics market by 2026. The extensive smartphone & internet penetration and adoption of cloud applications in densely populated countries, such as China & India, are contributing to market growth. Furthermore, companies in the region are focusing on strategic partnerships to develop innovative network visibility solutions. For instance, in September 2019, Onesecure Asia announced its partnership with Accedian to enhance its Visibility-as-a-Service (VaaS) solution. The company integrated Accedian's Skylight solution with its VaaS solution, which helped in improving network and application performance visibility.

The companies operating in the market are focusing on development of advanced NTA solutions. For instance, in July 2019, Securonix, Inc. launched a Network Traffic Analysis tool that integrates with Securonix's SIEM platform. The integration enables enterprises to manage multiple network applications including network monitoring, anomaly detection, and security measures. Similarly, in January 2019, SolarWinds, Inc. launched Flow Tool Bundle, a set of network analysis tools for SolarWinds NetFlow Traffic Analyzer. With the integration of these tools, companies can gain enhanced visibility throughout the network infrastructure.

Some major findings of the network traffic analytics market report include:

Ø The growing need to monitor and detect malicious activities over network infrastructure across enterprises is supporting advanced technology developments in the market.

Ø Asia Pacific is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast timeline due to increasing BYOD, work-from-home policies, and rising cybersecurity concerns.

Ø Companies operating in the market are focusing on development of innovative network traffic analytics solutions such as embedded network traffic analytics Software-as-a-Service.

Major players operating in the network traffic analytics market are Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, SolarWinds Inc., etc.

Network Traffic Analytics Market size worth $4.5 billion by 2026

