Netwrix Establishes Partner Technical Committee to Collect Pre-Release Product Feedback

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, launched a program for its channel partners and their technical resources to evaluate new versions of Netwrix products prior to their release. The latest version of the company's flagship product, Netwrix Auditor, was the first solution to be reviewed by the Channel Partner Technical Committee.

Netwrix invited partners to cloud-hosted labs where the new version of the product was deployed and populated with sample data to facilitate evaluation. Netwrix was interested in how partners rate the new features, what they consider beneficial for their clients, how easy the new version is to use and what could be done better. Both the aggregated feedback and individual responses were sent to the product management team to review and consideration.

"Channel partners often have a deeper connection with their customers than vendors do, which gives them valuable insight into the genuine value of a new release," comments Melissa Schmulson, VP of North America Channel Sales at Netwrix. "We specifically involve presales and system engineers, since feedback from those who actively sell and support our products helps us to further enhance a new version before release to ensure the best customer experience. We are fully committed to our partners' success by providing our joint customers with effective and convenient data security solutions."

"I think beta testing programs are inspiring and productive. They enable participants to feel part of a project and lucky to have a preview of the new capabilities of the solution. It is also gratifying to see that some of our suggestions may lead to additional features from one version to another," says Veronica Conti, Sales Engineer at CIPS informatica Srl.

Netwrix plans to submit more products from its broad portfolio to the Partner Technical Committee. If you are a current Netwrix partner and would like to join this team and participate in beta testing, please contact [email protected].

About Netwrix

Netwrix makes data security easy, thereby simplifying how professionals can control sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. More than 11,500 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

