NetZoom Stencils Adds More Devices to the Largest Microsoft® Visio® Stencils Library

CHICAGO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of largest NetZoomTM Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network and data center assets and audio-video devices, recently released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:

Manufacturer / Device Model Aruba Networks CX 8400 Switch Series Bryant Broadcast eyePower Cisco Systems-Set 11 UCS 6400 Series Dell Computer-Set 4 Z Series Draytek Vigor EMC-Set 2 Celerra NS Series Fujitsu Computer Systems PRIMERGY Hewlett-Packard-Set 9 StoreOnce IBM-Set 7 Power 9 Series NetApp E-Series Nokia IP-Set 2 7210 SAS

"We're adding new hardware devices to the library each month to stay ahead of the technological advancement in the data center and audio-video domains," says Wayne Baker, Sales Manager of NetZoom, Inc.

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by over 250,000 professionals worldwide. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.

NetZoom subscribers can request new device shapes and stencils for free and download shapes and stencils from www.VisioStencils.com. The Device Library is updated weekly with customer shape requests.

Availability - NetZoom Visio Stencils is immediately available on a subscription basis and allows customers to request development of new shapes at no additional cost. For more information visit VisioStencils.com

About NetZoom

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

