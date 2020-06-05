NetZoom Stencils Adds More Devices to the Largest Microsoft® Visio® Stencils Library

NetZoom recently expanded its Visio Stencils Library with a variety of manufacturers' hardware devices, including Chatsworth, Cisco Systems, Dell, IBM, and more.

NetZoom, Inc.

Jun 05, 2020, 08:35 ET

CHICAGO, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of largest NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network and data center assets and audio-video devices, recently released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:

Manufacturer / Device Model

Chatsworth Products

eConnect

Cisco Systems

Cisco Access Control Server

Dell Computer

Power Store

IBM

QRadar

NetApp

AFF Series

Pure Storage

FlashArray

Shunyata Research

HYDRA

Socomec

Static Transfer System

TRENDnet

Patch Panels

Untangle

NG Firewall

ZyXEL Communications

Managed Ethernet Switch

"In today's economic climate, data has quickly become the world's most valuable resource," says Aaron Sax, Director of Marketing at NetZoom, Inc. "Our shapes and stencils are essential for these corporations to build out the necessary infrastructure for the needs of today."

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by over 250,000 professionals worldwide. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices. 

NetZoom subscribers can request new device shapes and stencils for free and download shapes and stencils from www.VisioStencils.com. The Device Library is updated weekly with customer shape requests.

Availability 

NetZoom Visio Stencils is immediately available on a subscription basis and allows customers to request the development of new shapes at no additional cost. For more information visit VisioStencils.com

About NetZoom 

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.
Press Contact:
Aaron Sax
Marketing Department
2300 Cabot Drive, Suite 535
Lisle, IL 60532 USA 
Phone: 630.281.6464 
Email: [email protected]  

NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.

