NetZoom Stencils Adds More Devices to the Largest Microsoft® Visio® Stencils Library

CHICAGO, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of largest NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network and data center assets and audio-video devices, recently released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:

Chatsworth Products eConnect Cisco Systems Cisco Access Control Server Dell Computer Power Store IBM QRadar NetApp AFF Series Pure Storage FlashArray Shunyata Research HYDRA Socomec Static Transfer System TRENDnet Patch Panels Untangle NG Firewall ZyXEL Communications Managed Ethernet Switch

"In today's economic climate, data has quickly become the world's most valuable resource," says Aaron Sax, Director of Marketing at NetZoom, Inc. "Our shapes and stencils are essential for these corporations to build out the necessary infrastructure for the needs of today."

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by over 250,000 professionals worldwide. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, network, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.

NetZoom subscribers can request new device shapes and stencils for free and download shapes and stencils from www.VisioStencils.com. The Device Library is updated weekly with customer shape requests.

NetZoom Visio Stencils is immediately available on a subscription basis and allows customers to request the development of new shapes at no additional cost. For more information visit VisioStencils.com

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

