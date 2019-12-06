NetZoom™ Stencils Updates Its Devices for November 2019, Adding More Shapes to the Most Extensive Microsoft Visio Stencils Library

NetZoom, Inc., the developer of NetZoom Visio Stencils, has added to its library with a variety of manufacturers' hardware devices, including APC, Dell Computer, Siemens, Hewlett-Packard, and more.

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the most comprehensive NetZoomTM Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network, data center assets, and audio-video devices, released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:

Manufacturer / Product Line          

APC

Smart-UPS

Brocade Communications Systems

DCX Backbone

Cisco Systems

Cisco 1100

Dell Computer

KVM Switches

Eaton

Three Phase PDU

Green Hippo

Aviary Video Tools

Hewlett-Packard

SimpliVity

Nokia IP

7250 IXR

Siemens Information and Communications Networks

Siemens

Super Micro Computer

A Plus Server

Viavi Solutions

GigaStor

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the largest collection of manufacturer-specific stencils used with Microsoft® Visio by IT and A/V professionals.  It is utilized daily for documenting data center and audio-video assets, designing rack elevations, and tracking data center equipment.  The Device Library is updated weekly with customer shape requests.

"Our collection of Visio Shapes has been the standard among IT professionals for network and audio-video diagramming since 1995," says Wayne Baker, Sales Manager of NetZoom, Inc. "Our customers love that they can request new equipment shapes for free with quick turnaround time."

Availability:

NetZoom Visio Stencils provides access to the most comprehensive collection of Visio Stencils for IT, Data Center, and Audio-Video Diagramming.  The device library is immediately available on a subscription basis and includes device stencils for racks, servers, networks, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.

About NetZoom: 

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.

