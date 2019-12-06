NetZoom™ Stencils Updates Its Devices for November 2019, Adding More Shapes to the Most Extensive Microsoft Visio Stencils Library

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the most comprehensive NetZoomTM Visio Stencils Device Library for documenting and diagramming network, data center assets, and audio-video devices, released new Visio Stencils for the following product lines:

Manufacturer / Product Line

APC Smart-UPS Brocade Communications Systems DCX Backbone Cisco Systems Cisco 1100 Dell Computer KVM Switches Eaton Three Phase PDU Green Hippo Aviary Video Tools Hewlett-Packard SimpliVity Nokia IP 7250 IXR Siemens Information and Communications Networks Siemens Super Micro Computer A Plus Server Viavi Solutions GigaStor

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the largest collection of manufacturer-specific stencils used with Microsoft® Visio by IT and A/V professionals. It is utilized daily for documenting data center and audio-video assets, designing rack elevations, and tracking data center equipment. The Device Library is updated weekly with customer shape requests.

"Our collection of Visio Shapes has been the standard among IT professionals for network and audio-video diagramming since 1995," says Wayne Baker, Sales Manager of NetZoom, Inc. "Our customers love that they can request new equipment shapes for free with quick turnaround time."

Availability:

NetZoom Visio Stencils provides access to the most comprehensive collection of Visio Stencils for IT, Data Center, and Audio-Video Diagramming. The device library is immediately available on a subscription basis and includes device stencils for racks, servers, networks, telecom, audio, video, security, and infrastructure devices.

About NetZoom:

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

