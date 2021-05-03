Neuberg Diagnostics launches NCGM, its first Laboratory in the USA

NCGM has introduced COVID-19 molecular testing to detect active SARS CoV-2 virus infections that is of immediate public health priority in North America, along with genome scale testing, such as Exome Sequencing , which is applicable across a variety of Rare Genetic Disease Testing (Inherited Diseases) from Newborn Screening to Oncology to Pediatric Care Setting.

Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman & Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics, said, "NCGM, USA will act as the laboratory and hub, aiding our operations in the North America. Through leveraging our collaborative efforts across our organization in India, South Africa, and UAE, and with our external partners, we aim to develop and provide the best-in-class affordable tests. As they are deployed, the accessibility and affordability of the tests will reduce disparity and benefit individuals across the board."

Dr Sandip Shah, Executive Director Neuberg Diagnostics, said "NCGM, USA Sequencing services will be supported by in-house bioinformatics team and cutting-edge technologies which has been developed inhouse, and along with reputed partners. It will also support genetic research by leveraging our own extensive infrastructure in India, South Africa, and UAE."

Dr. Andy Bhattacharjee, CEO, NCGM, USA, said, "The setup has comprehensive Genomic testing facility allowing large-scale clinical and research projects. With capacity to conduct more than 400 variety of tests, the center will conduct large-scale clinical diagnostics and genomics projects with greater sample volumes at an unprecedented depth and coverage of the genome. Currently we are offering Covid RT-PCR Testing Services at our NC Lab with sample collection facilities in association with FedEx to help fight the pandemic in USA."

