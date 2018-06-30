Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NHS) (the "Fund") has announced a distribution declaration of $0.0658 per share of common stock. The distribution announced today is payable on August 31, 2018, has a record date of August 15, 2018 and has an ex-date of August 14, 2018.

Under its level distribution policy, the Fund anticipates that it will make regular monthly distributions, subject to market conditions, of $0.0658 per share, unless the Board believes that further action is warranted to determine another amount. The Fund's ability to maintain a stable distribution will depend on several factors, including the stability of income received from its investments, the cost of leverage and the level of other Fund expenses. There is no assurance that the Fund will always be able to pay a distribution of any particular rate or that a distribution will consist only of net investment income.

Due to an effort to maintain a stable distribution amount, the distribution declared, as well as future distributions, may consist of net investment income, realized capital gains and return of capital. In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice would be provided for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. This notice would be for informational purposes, and would disclose, among other things, estimated portions of the distributions, if any, consisting of net investment income, capital gain and return of capital.

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 20 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,000 professionals. For four consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $304 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2018. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Statements made in this release that look forward in time involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the adverse effect from a decline in the securities markets or a decline in the Fund's performance, a general downturn in the economy, competition from other closed end investment companies, changes in government policy or regulation, inability of the Fund's investment adviser to attract or retain key employees, inability of the Fund to implement its investment strategy, inability of the Fund to manage rapid expansion and unforeseen costs and other effects related to legal proceedings or investigations of governmental and self-regulatory organizations.

(877) 461-1899

