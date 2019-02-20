Neudata, the Global Alternative Data Evaluation Company, is Pleased to Announce its First Conference in New York on May 7, 2019

Workshops and one-to-one networking sessions will give attendees the opportunity to hear from a host of service providers about their efforts to provide new data sources, and to refine them into products that are easy to use and that fit traditional discretionary investment processes.

The overarching theme of the event will be "Going Quantamental" – how fundamental firms can integrate alternative data into their process.

"Quantitative firms, and a small subset of fundamental firms have been using alternative data for over a decade, to gain significant advantages in the markets. 2018, though saw a step change in investment in data and people by fundamental firms", said Rado Lipuš, founder and chief executive officer of Neudata. "Our conference will address some of the main challenges that portfolio managers and research directors face in differentiating between thousands of providers of data, analysis and signals, and integrating these new sources to produce long-term, consistent insight."

About Neudata

Neudata was founded in 2016 in London by Rado Lipuš, a 20-year veteran of the investment management industry with extensive experience in sales, fintech and data innovation.

The company's team of analysts in London and Asia sources and evaluates unique, granular and often hard to find information from over a thousand providers on a daily basis, enabling investors globally to make their best-informed decisions about what data to buy, and how to use it.

Neudata works with all types of alternative data, from sentiment to social, weather to web-tracking, and economic to environmental. Providers are based in dozens of countries and range from small entrepreneurial start-ups to multinational conglomerates.

