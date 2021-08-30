NeuExcell Therapeutics Raises $10+ Million Series Pre-A Round To Continue Its Company Growth

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuExcell Therapeutics (www.neuexcell.com), a gene therapy company focusing on neurodegenerative diseases, has announced a $10+ million Series Pre-A financing round. The round was led by Co-Win Ventures, joined by other institutional investors YuanBio, Oriza Seed, Tsingyuan and InnoAngel.

"We are honored to have this highly reputable group of investors join us," stated Peter Tombros, Board Chair at NeuExcell Therapeutics. "The investors' experience and support will enable the Company to leverage our proprietary neuroregenerative gene therapy platform across multiple neurodegenerative indications. The strength of this financing validates the Company's strategy and further validates our science within the biotech industry."

"We are so excited about the prospects of accelerating our innovative technology to bring effective therapies to millions of patients around the world," said Professor Gong Chen, the company's co-founder and chief scientific advisor. "There is a desperate need for breakthrough therapies like ours."

"We view this as a great opportunity to invest in experienced leadership," stated Dr. Xin Huang, managing partner at Co-Win Ventures. "NeuExcell's proprietary technology has the potential to serve as a platform to treat many neurodegenerative diseases, offering hope to groundbreaking new therapies to patients without adequate options today."

With the closure of this successful Pre-A round, the Company welcomes Dr. Xin Huang and Jonathan Sun to the Board of Directors.

About NeuExcell Therapeutics

NeuExcell is a privately held early-stage gene technology company, with its headquarters in Pennsylvania, USA and Shanghai, China. Its mission is to improve the lives of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases and CNS injuries. Based upon the scientific work of Prof. Gong Chen, the Company has developed a potentially disruptive neural repair technology through astrocyte-to-neuron conversion in vivo by introducing neural transcription factor(s) through adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy. NeuExcell's pipeline covers major neurodegenerative diseases such as Stroke, Huntington's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, and Glioma.

About Co-Win Ventures

Founded in 2009, Co-Win Ventures is a dedicated early-stage investor in Healthcare and TMT, who values equality, transparency, sharing and innovation. Co-Win's business network covers China and USA. With a total AUM of about 1 billion USD, Co-Win aims to become the trusted partner for exceptional entrepreneurs to build breakthrough technologies and companies. Co-Win Ventures has backed over 140 portfolio companies including Cytek, Connect, Thrive (acquired by a Nasdaq listed company, EXAS), Taimei Technology, Genecast, Sinovation and Aucta, outstanding leaders in their respective sub-sectors.

SOURCE NeuExcell Therapeutics

Related Links

www.neuexcell.com

