Neura Launches ViruSafe™ Solution Chosen to Power Tripadvisor's New "Crowdfree" COVID-19 Protection for consumers

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neura , the leader in AI-powered Behavioral Intelligence, is partnering with Tripadvisor to provide the general public complete transparency regarding COVID-19 risks. Neura's tech is the first that addresses local consumers' concerns by enabling COVID-19 transmission risk scores.

Opening the economy safely, maximizing regrowth while minimizing risk of further outbreaks is a global challenge, however a necessary step in our recovery. Neura's ViruSafe addresses this challenge by indicating a destinations' safety, allowing millions of people to now make smarter decisions together and collectively avoid transmission. This multiplying effect alone would change the trajectory of this pandemic and put the world in a safer place.

ViruSafe provides location safety scores based on real-life behavioral intelligence. It accomplishes this by transforming anonymous, aggregated sensory mobile phone data and fusing those real-life behavioral distribution patterns with epidemiological data points. ViruSafe calculates transmission rates pinpointing down to the neighborhood and building level, enabling people to make data-driven decisions and better protect themselves from infection.

"We're excited to partner with Tripadvisor to provide the population at large with real-time visibility into COVID-19 safe areas," said Amit Hammer, CEO of Neura. "By fusing epidemiological and behavioral data, Neura's behavior intelligence platform provides the type of transparency that allows people to stay safe, gives them an increased peace of mind to move about freely, and throws a vital commercial lifeline to establishments in low risk areas. It's really a matter of safely, fueling economic regrowth while utilizing technology to not only live with, but thrive with the virus"

Neura's ViruSafe solution, which powers Tripadvisor's Crowd Free offering, can also be easily embedded into any site, providing COVID-19 transmission risk visibility. Policymakers, healthcare professionals, and businesses all use Neura's real-time insights to monitor, control, and predict the spread of the virus. In addition to ViruSafe, Neura's COVID-19 emergency response system includes Insights Dashboard's for real-time visibility into COVID-19 spread, and ViruScore, the first-ever risk score prediction for faster and more accurate pool testing.

Neura's Behavior Intelligence Platform empowers organizations to drive strategic, data-driven decisions by transforming vast amounts of anonymized data and activity signals into actionable, impactful and monetizable insights.

Neura's COVID-19 emergency response system fuses behavioral and epidemiological data to act on three strategic fronts, enabling policymakers to make data-driven decisions on critical deployment of first responders, hospitals and labs for predictive testing, and location risk score visibility for safe travel.

