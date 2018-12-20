Neurable and Trimble Partner to Explore the Use of Brain-Computer Interfaces for the Transportation and AEC Industries

BOSTON and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurable announced that it will collaborate with Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) to bring brain-computer interface (BCI) technology to innovative solutions in the transportation and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries. The two companies share a common vision of using neurotechnology to support digital transformation by providing a bi-directional feedback loop, driving increased safety and productivity.

Neurable's technology can provide hands-free and voice-free interactions as well as cognitive analytics on behavior for insight-driven and data rich immersive experiences. Trimble and Neurable will leverage bio signals such as brain activity combined with eye tracking technology to improve training efficiency, driver safety and high-risk front-line worker safety as well as provide insights to augment the benefits of a simulation and design evaluation.

"Collaborating with Neurable is another step forward in our mission to transform the way our customers consume, interact and communicate information," said Aviad Almagor, director of the Mixed Reality Program at Trimble. "A new interaction paradigm is required to efficiently merge the digital and physical environments. We believe that BCI technology can play a major role in achieving this future."

Neurable provides interactions and analytics solutions that are missing from today's augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) wearables. The company's innovations in machine learning and neuroscience allow for the creation of useful electroencephalography (EEG) applications in interaction and behavioral analysis. EEG measures electric activity in the brain caused by the flow of electric currents through neurons. Featuring a software development kit (SDK) with an analytics package and interaction suite, Neurable is a pioneering BCI platform that is focused on understanding user intention and triggering useful interactions in real-time.

"Until now, BCI has lived in the realm of academia and science fiction," said Dr. Ramses Alcaide, founder and CEO of Neurable. "By combining Trimble's proven history of commercializing emerging technologies with our innovations in neuroscience, together we will explore how we can bring the value of BCI to real world applications."

About Trimble's Mixed-Reality Program

Trimble's Mixed-Reality Program provides visionary Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO) companies an opportunity to experience how mixed-reality technology can transform the way they work. Working together with Trimble, users can utilize mixed reality in their projects to improve team communication, data interpretation and collaboration during the design development and pre-construction stages of their projects. As part of the program, Trimble provides training and implementation support on Microsoft HoloLens and Trimble mixed-reality solutions. For more information, visit: http://mixedreality.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

About Neurable

Neurable is developing software based on breakthrough brain-computer interface (BCI) research and novel insights in neuroscience. Its patent-pending technology interprets intention based on brain activity, providing users with reliable real-time control of software and software-controlled devices using only their minds. As a platform for human-computer interaction, Neurable is targeting virtual and augmented reality, licensing its software development kit (SDK) to content developers and headset manufacturers to enable completely new and immersive experiences. For more information, visit: www.neurable.com.

