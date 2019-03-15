Neural Stem & Progenitor Cell Products Market, 2019 - Current & Future Needs of the NSC Marketplace

DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Development of Neural Stem and Progenitor Cell Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of stem cell research has exploded over the past decades, and the market for neural stem cell and progenitor cell products is also expanding. Claim this 211-page global strategic report to reveal the current and future needs of the NSC marketplace, outmaneuver your competition, and approach investors with specific and technical knowledge of the global market for neural stem cell and progenitor cell products.

Market Analysis

While the number of adult stem cell therapies entering clinical trials continues to expand, the development of neural stem cell therapies has been affected by barriers to entry that include patent restrictions, the complexity of neural stem cell applications, and burden of undertaking costly clinical trials. Despite these limitations, dozens of companies are now pursuing preclinical and clinical programs utilizing neural stem and progenitor cells as therapeutic products.



Pharmaceutical companies are demonstrating an interest in neural stem and progenitor cells. Because of their plasticity, ability to develop into the main phenotypes of the nervous system, and unlimited capacity for self-renewal, NSCs have been proposed for use in a variety of pharmaceutical applications, including:

Neurotoxicity testing

Cellular therapies to treat CNS conditions

Neural tissue engineering and repair

Drug target validation and testing

Personalized medicine

Utilization of neural stem cell products by the pharmaceutical sector represents a thriving segment of the overall NSC marketplace. Of interest to this community is the use of neural stem cells to heal tissues that have a naturally limited capacity for renewal, including the human brain and spinal cord.



Development of new drugs is extremely costly and the success rate of bringing new compounds to the market is unpredictable. Therefore, it is crucial that pharmaceutical companies minimize late-stage product failures, including unexpected neurotoxic effects, that can arise when candidate drugs enter the clinical testing stages. It is desirable to test candidate drugs using in vitro assays of high human relevance as early as possible. Because neural stem cells have the potential to differentiate into nearly all the main phenotypes of the nervous system, they represent an ideal cell type from which to design such neural screening assays.



The concept of stem cells as a potential cure for neurodegenerative diseases is not new. While neural stem cells (NSCs) have been explored for more than two decades for use in treating neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, recent progress with developing NSCs from human-induced pluripotent cells has accelerated interest in developing cell-based therapeutics to target neurodegenerative diseases. As safety and efficacy results having been obtained from preclinical and clinical tests performed in animal models, companies have moved onto human clinical trials using NSCs derived from different sources. For the first time in history, there are companies developing technologies to support the autologous generation of neural stem cells by direct cell reprogramming.



Nearly one billion people in the aging population worldwide are affected by neurodegenerative diseases, there are no medications currently available to cure or stop the progression of these diseases. Available drugs can sometimes provide symptomatic relief, but they do not address the underlying disease, making alternative approaches badly needed. To date, researchers have successfully isolated, propagated, and characterized NSCs, and there are confirmed reports of neurogenesis of transplanted NSCs in the human brain. There has also been an upsurge in collaborative activities among pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and start-up companies within the neurodegenerative market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Overview

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Stem Cells: A Brief Overview

3.1 Embryonic Stem Cells

3.2 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

3.3 Types of Specialized Cells Derived from Stem Cells

3.4 Types of Stem Cells in the Human Body

3.4.1 Human Embryonic Stem Cells

3.4.2 Embryonic Germ Cells

3.4.3 Fetal Stem Cells

3.4.4 Umbilical Cord Stem Cells

3.5 Adult Stem Cells

3.5.1 Hemotopoietic Stem Cells

3.5.2 Mesenchymal Stem Cells

3.5.3 Neural Stem Cells

3.6 Characteristics of Different Types of Stem Cells

4. Neural Stem Cells: An Overview

4.1 Sources of NSCs

4.2 Basal Properties of NSCs Obtained from Different Sources

4.2.1 BMSCs as a Source for NSC-Like Cells

4.2.2 UCBSCs: Express Pro-Neural Genes and Neural Markers

4.2.3 ESCs as a Source for NSCs

4.2.4 iPSCs as a Source of NSCs

4.2.4.1 Methods Used to Produce iPSCs

4.2.4.2 Chemicals Used for Neural Differentiation of iPSCs

4.2.4.3 Small-Molecule-Based Culture Protocols for Inducing hPSCs Differentiation

4.2.4.4 Compounds Used for NSC Proliferation

4.2.4.5 Sythetic Compounds Used to Induce NSC Differentiation into Neurons

4.2.4.6 Natural Products Affecting NSC Survival, Proliferation, and Differentiation

4.3 Fetal Stem Cell Transplantation for Neurodegenerative Diseases

4.4 Adult Human Neural Stem Therapeutics

5. Degenerative Diseases With Possible Cure Using NSCS

5.1 Conventional Treatments for Neurodegenerative Diseases

5.2 NSC-Based and Traditional Approaches for Neurodenerative Diseases

5.3 The Wide Gap Between Theory and Practice in NSC Applications

5.4 Types of NSCs Used for Cell Therapy Approaches

5.4.1 Fetal and Adult-Derived NSCs

5.4.2 NSCs from Pluripotent Stem Cells

5.5 Possible Therapeutic Actions of Grafted NSCs in Neurodegenerative Diseases

5.6 Most Recent Clinical Trials Using NSCs for Neurological Disorders

5.6.1 Possible Outcome of Clinical Trials

5.7 Other Clinical Trials Using NSCs for Neurodegenerative Diseases

5.8 Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Cell Therapy

5.8.1 Clinical Trials for Neurodevelopmental Disorders



6. Spinal Cord Injury and Cell Therapy

6.1 Incidence of Spinal Cord Injury

6.2 Neurological Level and Extent of Lesion in Spinal Cord Injuries

6.3 Annual and Lifetime Cost of Treating SCI Patients in the US

6.4 Medications and Other Treatments for Spinal Cord Injury

6.5 CIRM Funding for Spinal Cord Injury

6.6 Cell Therapy for Spinal Cord Injury

6.6.1 Studies in Animal Models of Cell Therapy for SCI

6.6.1.1 Preclinical Trials Using MSCs for SCI

6.6.1.2 Preclinical Trials Using NPCs for SCI

6.6.1.3 Preclinical Studies Using Olfactory Ensheathing Cells for SCI

6.6.1.4 Preclinical Studies Using SCs for SCI

6.7 SCI Models and Effectiveness of Neuronal Regeneration

6.8 Clinical Trials Using Stem Cells for Spinal Cord Injury



7. Alzheimer's Disease

7.1 Incidence of Alzheimer's Disease

7.2 Projected Number of People Aged 65 and Older with Alzheimer's Disease in the US

7.3 Cost of Care by Payment Source for US Alzheimer's Patients

7.3.1 Total Cost of Health Care, Long-Term Care, and Hospice for US AD Patients

7.4 Currently Available Medications for Alzheimer's Disease

7.5 CIRM Funding for Alzheimer's Research

7.6 Transplantation of Stem Cells for AD

7.6.1 Gene Therapy for AD



8. Parkinson's Disease

8.1 Incidence of Parkinson's Disease

8.2 CIRM Grants Targeting Parkinson's Disease

8.3 Current Medications for PD

8.4 Potential for Cell Therapy in Parkinson's Disease

8.5 Gene Therapy for PD



9. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

9.1 Incidence of ALS

9.2 Symptomatic Treatments in ALS Patients

9.3 CIRM Grants Targeting ALS

9.4 Companies Focusing on Stem Cell Therapy for ALS

9.5 Cell Therapy for ALS



10. Multiple Sclerosis

10.1 Incidence of MS

10.2 Medications for MS

10.3 Neural Stem Cells' Application in Multiple Sclerosis

10.4 Stimulation of Endogenous NSCs with Growth Factors for MS Treatment

10.5 CIRM Grants Targeting MS



11. Stroke

11.1 Incidence of Stroke

11.2 Currently Available Medication for Stroke

11.3 Stem Cell-Based Therapies for Stroke

11.4 Various Stem Cell Types Used in Stroke Experimental Studies

11.5 Ongoing Clinical Trials for Stroke Using Stem Cells

11.6 CIRM Grants Targeting Stroke



12. Market Analysis

12.1 Current Stem Cell Landscape

12.1.1 Number of Stem Cell Product Candidates

12.1.2 Commercial Stem Cell Therapy Development by Geography

12.1.3 Commercially Attractive Therapeutic Areas

12.1.4 Major Companies Investing in Stem Cell Industry

12.1.5 Venturing of Big Pharma into Stem Cell Therapy Sector

12.2 Major Clinical Milestones in Cell Therapy Sector

12.2.1 TiGenics' Cx601

12.2.2 Mesoblast Ltd. and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

12.2.3 Chiesi's Holocar

12.2.4 ReNeuron's Retinitis Pigmentosa Cell Therapy Candidate

12.2.5 Orphan Drug Designation to Pluristem's PLX-PAD Cells

12.3 Major Anticipated Cell Therapy Clinical Data Events

12.4 Global Market for Cell Therapy Products

12.4.1 Global Market for Neural Stem Cells



13. Selected Company Profiles

13.1 Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc.

13.1.1 AST-OPC1

13.2 Athersys Inc

13.2.1 MultiStem Programs

13.2.2 Ischemic Stroke

13.2.3 Clinical Programs (Stroke Phase II)

13.3 Ncardia (Formed by Merger of Axiogenesis AG / Pluriomics

13.3.1 Peri.4U - Human iPS Cell-Derived Peripheral Neurons

13.3.2 Dopa.4U - Human iPS Cell-Derived Dopaminergic Neurons

13.3.3 CNS.4U - Human iPS Cell-Derived Central Nervous System Cells

13.3.4 Astro.4U - Human iPS Cell-Derived Astrocytes

13.4 Axol Bioscience

13.4.1 Cortical Neural Stem Cells

13.4.2 Cerebral Cortical Neurons

13.4.3 Sensory Neural Progenitors

13.4.4 Motor Neuron Progenitors

13.4.5 iPSC-derived Microglia

13.5 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

13.5.1 NurOwn in the Clinic

13.6 Cellular Dynamics International, Inc.

13.6.1 iCell Neurons

13.6.2 iCell Astrocytes

13.6.3 iCell DopaNeurons

13.7 Celther Polska

13.7.1 Cell Lines

13.8 Cellartis AB

13.8.1 hESC-Derived Mesenchymal Progenitor Cells

13.8.2 Human Neural Stem Cells

13.8.3 Culture System for iPSC

13.9 CellCure Neurosciences Ltd.

13.9.1 Technology

13.9.2 New Candidate Treatment for Retinal Diseases

13.10 Celvive, Inc.

13.10.1 Spinal Cord Injury

13.10.2 Research and Development

13.11 Merck Millipore

13.11.1 Human Neural Stem Lines

13.12 International Stem Cell Corporation

13.12.1 Neural Stem Cells

13.13 Kadimastem Ltd.

13.13.1 Drug Discovery for Neural Diseases

13.13.2 Human Oligodendrocyte Drug-Screening Assays

13.14 Living Cell Technologies Limited

13.14.1 NTCELL

13.15 MEDIPOST

13.15.1 NEUROSTEM

13.16 Neuralstem Inc.

13.16.1 NSI-566 for ALS

13.16.2 NSI-566 for SCI

13.16.3 NSI-566 for Ischemic Stroke

13.17 NeuroGeneration Inc.

13.17.1 Drug Discovery

13.17.2 Biotherapeutics

13.18 Neurona Therapeutics Inc.

13.18.1 Technology

13.19 Ocata Therapeutics Inc. (Acquired by Astellas Pharma for $379M in Nov. 2015)

13.19.1 Focus on Neuroscience

13.20 Opexa Therapeutics, Inc

13.20.1 Tcelna

13.20.2 OPX-212

13.20.3 Abili-T Clinical Study

13.21 ReNeuron Group PLC

13.21.1 Products and Technologies

13.21.2 Human Retinal Progenitor Cells

13.21.3 Exosome Platform

13.21.4 ReNcell Products

13.22 RhinoCyte, Inc.

13.22.1 Research

13.23 Roslin Cells Ltd.

13.23.1 Custom iPSC Generation

13.24 SanBio, Inc.

13.24.1 SB623

13.24.2 SB618

13.25 Saneron CCEL Therapeutics Inc.

13.25.1 U-CORD-CELL Program

13.25.2 SERT-CELL Program

13.26 StemCells, Inc.

13.26.1 Clinical Programs

13.26.2 HuCNS-SC (human neural stem cells)

13.26.3 Proof of Concept

13.26.4 Proof of Safety and Initial Efficacy

13.26.5 Spinal Cord Injury

13.26.6 Age-Related Macular Degeneration

13.26.7 Pelizaeus-Merzbacher Disease

13.26.8 Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis

13.27 Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.

13.27.1 Technology

13.27.2 Products

13.27.2.1 Stemedyne-MSC

13.27.2.2 Stemedyne-NSC

13.27.2.3 Stemedyne-RPE

13.28 STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

13.28.1 Cell Culture Media for NSC and Progenitor Cells

13.29 Talisman Therapeutics Ltd.

13.30 Xcelthera Inc

13.30.1 Technology Platforms

13.30.2 PluriXcel-DCS Technology

13.30.3 PluriXcel-SMI Technology

13.30.4 PlunXcel-SMI Neuron Technology

13.30.5 PluriXcel-SMI Heart Technology

13.30.6 Products

13.30.6.1 Xcel-hNuP

13.30.6.2 Xcel-hNu

13.30.6.3 Xcel-hCardP

13.30.6.4 Xcel-hcM

