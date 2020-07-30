Neurana Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced that Craig Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium. The conference takes place virtually on August 5th. The details of Neurana's presentation are as follows:

Date: August 5th, 2020

Presentation Time: 3:00 – 3:30pm Eastern Time

More information regarding the conference, including registration, can be found at: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the neck and back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana's lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. In May 2018, Neurana completed a $60 million Series A financing led by Sofinnova Ventures with participation from Longitude Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners, H.I.G. BioHealth Partners, Hale BioPharma Ventures and MagnaSci Ventures to fund the clinical development of tolperisone. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

