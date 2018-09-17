Neuravena® Recognized as Market Leader in Cognitive Health

Neuravena®, an all-natural cognitive health ingredient extracted from green oat and developed and marketed by Frutarom Health Ltd., has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the European Cognitive Health Ingredient of the Year. The award was based on Neuravena's exceptional performance in improving alertness and enhancing brain health.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745099/Neuravena_award.jpg )



According to Innova Market Insights, between 2012 and 2017 the number of tracked new food and beverage launches with cognitive health claims grew an average of 13% annually.

Green oat herb preparations have been used traditionally to enhance cognitive function, alertness, and stress-coping since medieval times. The efficacy of a green oat extract for specific applications such as cognitive performance, however, depends largely on the constituents of the raw material.

Neuravena was developed through careful analysis and selection of a specific strain of green oats (Avena sativa L). Frutarom screened 36 accessions of Avena sativa in in-vitro assays and scientifically selected an exclusive variety showing characteristic activity on the central nervous system as well as for safety.

This carefully selected 'wild' type oat is currently contract-cultivated in Europe. Frutarom works in close collaboration with selected and experienced growers who grow the raw material exclusively for Frutarom under the supervision of expert agronomists.

The variety of green oat used for Neuravena was tested in five proprietary clinical studies. Results confirmed the ingredient's superior functional properties. The company's proprietary technology, and the quality of the raw materials, positions Neuravena at the forefront of the cognitive health market as a support instrument for cognitive performance and overall mental fitness.

Neuravena combines two different mechanisms for improving mental health: the inhibition of the enzyme monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) and the inhibition of the enzyme phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4). Both enzymes act on the central nervous system and are believed to play a role in mental health and cognitive function, likely via modulatory effects on anxiety, memory, and depression.

"In addition to MAO-B and PDE4 inhibition, other mechanisms could also be involved in Neuravena's ability to improve mental alertness," says Itay Shafat, PhD, product manager for Frutarom Health. "As the science on Neuravena unfolds, we continue to uncover exciting possibilities."

Frutarom has been able to achieve unprecedented product purity and solubility, with a complete absence of contaminants, through its proprietary EFLA® HyperPure technology used in an FDA approved facility in Europe where Neuravena is produced. This unique decontamination procedure for herbal extract production selectively targets undesirable substances and efficiently removes them, leaving behind only safe and stable phytoactive ingredients and contributing to the stability, quality and solubility of the extract. Its good solubility also allows the incorporation into various food and supplement matrices making Neuravena an excellent choice for functional foods and dietary supplements with brain health benefits.

