Neuraxpharm appoints Tom Coogan as new Country Manager for Ireland

DUSSELDORF, Germany and BARCELONA, Spain, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the central nervous system (CNS), today announces that Tom Coogan has been appointed Country Manager for Ireland. The appointment reinforces Neuraxpharm's management team in Ireland with an experienced executive who will focus on establishing Neuraxpharm as CNS specialist in the north-western European country

With Tom Coogan, Neuraxpharm can rely on a dedicated entrepreneur with highly relevant market expertise. He has a proven track record in successfully building the Ireland business of Grünenthal Pharma Ltd (Grünenthal) to become a leading player in Ireland in the field of pain management and related diseases. At Neuraxpharm, he will focus on advancing the company's position in Ireland by applying his profound expertise of the Irish market to strategically grow the business further and ensure the successful development of the product portfolio in line with the Group's.

Tom Coogan combines a strong start-up mind-set with nearly thirty years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He joins Neuraxpharm from Grünenthal, where he most recently served as Managing Director. Since 2004, he has successfully built Grünenthal's Ireland business to become a top 20 ranked Pharma Company in Ireland. Tom Coogan was National Sales Manager at Lundbeck Ireland from 2001 to 2004, having previously held positions as a CNS Hospital Specialist at Organon from 1999 to 2001 and as a Hospital Representative at Upjohn from 1993 to 1998.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, commented: "We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Coogan as our new Country Manager for Ireland. We are certain that with his experience and hands-on mentality, Tom will help us elevate our business in Ireland to the next level. I am looking forward to working with him and to jointly expanding our position as the leading CNS company with a broad and diverse portfolio."

Tom Coogan, newly appointed Country Manager for Ireland added: "I am excited to join Neuraxpharm as Country Manager. With its acquisition of Medinutrix in 2020, Neuraxpharm has become a serious player in Ireland. I look forward to working with my new team and to making available all of my expertise to further expand our business."

Neuraxpharm has established its operations in Ireland in December 2020 through the acquisition of the specialty pharmaceutical company Medinutrix (trading as Aribamed) and will leverage its CNS expertise to provide access to suitable products out of its extensive portfolio, including the recently acquired Buccolam® for emergency treatment of epileptic children and adolescents. Tom Coogan will be taking over from Craig Bowen, who will concentrate on his position as Neuraxpharm UK's General Manager going forward.

About the Group Neuraxpharm – the European CNS specialist

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in 19 countries. Backed by funds advised by Permira, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes value added medicines, standard generics, medical cannabis, and Consumer Healthcare products, e.g., probiotics and other nutraceuticals, and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm also manufactures pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in its own manufacturing sites, Lesvi and Inke, in Spain.

