Neuraxpharm steps into the Digital Health market with a wearable device developed by mjn-neuro that provides an early warning of epileptic seizures

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the central nervous system (CNS), and mjn-neuro, a start-up that designs, manufactures and markets medical devices, today announce the signing of a commercialisation agreement for mjn-SERAS, a wearable medical device that aims to predict the risk of having an epileptic seizure.

With this agreement, Neuraxpharm increases its end-to-end offering for patients with epilepsy and enters the beyond-the-pill solutions market. This is a significant step for the company on its path to entering the digital health and wearable medical devices markets. With a growing demand from patients seeking different solutions for unmet needs and for healthcare systems to simplify the go-to-market pathways to make these solutions attainable for everyone, digital health is a critical component of care in CNS with significant potential.

The agreement with mjn-neuro covers all EU member states as well as the UK, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland. Since 2020 mjn-SERAS has been receiving funding from the European Institute of Technology Health (EIT Health), a body of the European Union, during the development of the project thanks to the Bridgehead programme and Start-up Amplifier. In 2018 the project was backed by the EU funding programme Horizon 2020 initiated by the European Commission, and it also has the participation of a consortium of companies and healthcare professionals.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, commented: "The agreement to commercialize mjn-SERAS is an important step in our strategy to offer end-to-end solutions for patients with epilepsy. There is a huge unmet medical need for new and innovative solutions to help patients suffering from epilepsy. By entering the digital health market, Neuraxpharm can provide further assistance and tap this unmet potential. We will continue expanding our offering to provide new digital health solutions to patients suffering from epilepsy and other CNS disorders across the world."

David Blánquez, CEO and Co-Founder of mjn-neuro, added: "We are at a great point in the evolution of mjn-neuro. The agreement signed with Neuraxpharm is a major milestone for our strategy and scalability in the epilepsy market, a market that offers great potential. We have a lot in common with Neuraxpharm: we're both committed to innovation and digital health as a way to improve the quality of life of people with epilepsy. Therefore, we are confident that together we will be able to reach new exciting goals and objectives in the coming years."

mjn-SERAS is a digital health solution that provides advanced aid and helps to prevent accidents caused by epileptic seizures in drug-resistant patients. The medical device consists of a non-invasive sensor that records the electrical activity of the brain in real time and, thanks to artificial intelligence algorithms, triggers a warning when the risk of epileptic seizures is high. The device received the CE marking for Europe in 2020 from BSI Group, the prestigious international Notified Body. Results of the clinical trial are expected in the second half of 2023. It will be the first wearable device to predict seizures, providing time to move to a safe place and helping to prevent accidents and injuries.

Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterised by abnormal electrical activity that causes unpredictable seizures or unusual behaviour and sensations and sometimes loss of consciousness. Such seizures can occur several times a day and may cause accidents and injuries. In addition to physical impacts, the unpredictability of the condition also negatively affects mental health. Evidentially, anxiety, stress and depression are prevalent among those affected by epilepsy. The disorder negatively affects patients' quality of life as well as social integration and even today patients are often stigmatised. Epilepsy is one of the most common chronic disorders of our time with over 50 million people across all age groups affected by it1.

About the Group Neuraxpharm

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in 19 countries. Backed by funds advised by Permira, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes established brands, value added medicines, generics, Consumer Healthcare products, medical cannabis and beyond-the-pill solutions (digital health and medical devices) and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm also manufactures pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in its own manufacturing sites, Lesvi and Inke, in Spain.

For more information please visit https://www.neuraxpharm.com

About mjn-neuro

mjn-neuro is a Girona-based start-up founded in 2014 that designs, manufactures and markets medical devices with the aim of improving people's quality of life. The company's first product worldwide is the mjn-SERAS medical device, which provides early warning of an epileptic seizure. Last year, the product was launched in Spain and already has several agreements in the UK and the Netherlands.

mjn-neuro continues working on new solutions for other neurological diseases, in collaboration with clinical and technological centers. mjn-neuro is in close exchange with the medical side, which allows the company to understand the problems and needs of doctors and patients and help find the best solutions to address them, either through devices, technology or artificial intelligence.

For more information please visit https://mjn.cat/en/

