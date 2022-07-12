Neuraxpharm to increase branded business through upcoming acquisition of established products from Sanofi

Neuraxpharm, the central nervous system (CNS) specialist, to acquire two portfolios of established products for CNS disorders, pain and vascular diseases

DUSSELDORF, Germany and BARCELONA, Spain, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group ("Neuraxpharm") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire two product portfolios for CNS disorders, pain and vascular diseases from Sanofi. With the upcoming acquisition, Neuraxpharm will strengthen its position as a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on CNS. The well-established products that Neuraxpharm will acquire are marketed globally in more than 50 countries.

The first portfolio combines 15 products addressing CNS disorders and ranging across psychiatry and neurology. The second portfolio includes two products in pain and vascular diseases. Following the acquisition of these new portfolios, Neuraxpharm's annual gross sales will be around EUR 0.6 billion.

The products benefit patients across a large spectrum of diseases including depression, anxiety, psychosis, alcohol dependence, myasthenia gravis and Parkinson disease. The CNS portfolio notably includes Nozinan®, Tranxene®, Tiapridal®, Dogmatil®, Largactil®. The pain and vascular portfolio includes Topalgic® and Trental®.

Combined, both portfolios include 17 molecules representing 38 brands. These global brands will further solidify Neuraxpharm's position as a leading CNS pharmaceutical company in Europe and increase the company's global footprint and business.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, said: "There is significant growth potential in the pharmaceutical sector, especially in the CNS market driven by an ageing population and an increasing awareness of mental health. This phenomenon is a global trend. With the upcoming acquisition, we will not only strengthen our presence in Europe, but also lay the ground for further expanding our international presence."

About the Group Neuraxpharm – the European CNS specialist

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in 19 countries. Backed by funds advised by Permira, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes established brands, value added medicines, generics, Consumer Healthcare products, medical cannabis and beyond-the-pill solutions and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm also manufactures pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in its own manufacturing sites, Lesvi and Inke, in Spain.

