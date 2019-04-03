Neuro-Insight on Mission to Transform Marketing by Making the Subconscious Conscious

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuro-Insight, the world's largest neuromarketing and neuroanalytics firm, has taken a bold initiative in its mission to transform marketing communications with the recruitment of global CEO John Zweig. Neuro-Insight today launches a new brand identity and a new internal client services platform to help the company deliver even deeper insights at scale, and turn around work faster for clients. The new technology platform will help marketing leaders make decisions using proven insights that will positively impact their market share and revenue growth.

John Zweig brings three decades of experience as WPP group chief executive of specialist communications — a division which at its peak comprised over 50 creative communications and marketing companies. John's long and varied career — he has been a professional musician, a combat veteran, race relations educator, management consultant, creative director, P&G brand manager, as well as group CEO of the largest communications company in the world — has been characterized by a spirit of creative exploration and a unifying conviction -- that making the subconscious conscious is the source of all great human achievement.

"Marketers and their agencies have lived too long with archaic tools for evaluating communications that at best scratch the surface and at worse mislead," said Zweig. "Dr. Silberstein's remarkable technology represents a quantum leap in value to clients and their customers. And, Pranav Yadav and his team are among the most brilliant and insightful creative consultants I have ever had the privilege to work with."

"Comprehension of human motivation and decision-making can only be achieved through an understanding of the subconscious – philosophy will tell you that we've known about this for at least 5000 years, but this is the first time we have the tools for it. I attribute all of our success to having the best of those tools and the best people," said Yadav.

Neuro-Insight's patented and proven technology -- Steady State Topography™ (SST) -- is the most accurate measurement of memory in the world. Powered by this groundbreaking technology and a process that was built by marketers for marketers, Neuro-Insight is also the only neuromarketing company that measures reactions in context and with the very first exposure using statistically significant sample sizes.

"The new corporate identity, website, and technology platform represent the cutting-edge nature of the work, the validity of the technology, and the tremendous experience we bring," said Yadav. "We have studied over 25,000 pieces of content in close to 60 cities in more than 25 countries since 2005, and we can now share this intelligence with marketers who are willing to dig deep and give them the ability to access and understand subconscious motivation in a way and scale they've never seen before," Yadav said.



Neuro-Insight embeds itself in the creative lifecycle and collaborates with brands and publishers at every stage from ideation to execution. This includes identifying big ideas at an early stage and for finished executions show exactly where and how brands can modify or adapt creative for optimal impact and sales results. The firm's work also extends beyond the marketing function to help visionary leaders dramatically increase internal and external engagement and behavior of consumers, employees, and shareholders.

About Neuro-Insight

Neuro-Insight is the undisputed leader in neuromarketing and neuroanalytics, making the subconscious conscious to improve insight, decisions, action, and results. Backed by the only patented and validated technology that can optimize and predict consumer engagement, the company is on a mission to bring human understanding to light. Their extensive client list includes Anheuser-Busch, Bose, Condé Nast, Facebook, Forbes, Ford, Google, NBC Universal, Nestle, Pandora, Samsung, T-Mobile, Twitter, Unilever, and Viacom. The company has offices in New York, Melbourne, and London. Learn more at Neuro-Insight.com.

