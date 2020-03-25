Neurocore Offers FREE Telehealth Counseling to Medical Personnel and First Responders

"During this time of uncertainty, we all need to do what we can to support one another. Our first responders and medical professionals are on the front line risking their own health to save ours, and we want to do what we can to take care of them," said CEO of Neurocore, Mark Murrison. "Providing free, confidential counseling provides an outlet for these heroes to have a safe place to address the anxiety, stress and trauma they are dealing with."

Neurocore still offers confidential and secure telehealth counseling to everyone. In response to this crisis, temporary modifications to telehealth regulatory requirements and insurance company rules have made it easier for more people to access the help and support they need while still protecting privacy.

"While we will not all be affected medically by the virus, almost all of us will be impacted from a mental health perspective to some degree. Neurocore, and all mental health professionals, are here to help," said Murrison.

First responders and medical staff interested in free counseling services can call 844-853-1188 or visit www.neurocorecounseling.com/counseling/covid-free-counseling.

About Neurocore

Neurocore Brain Performance Centers specializes in providing brain-based assessments, counseling, and training programs that help children and adults with a range of conditions including anxiety, depression, ADHD, and PTSD. Founded in 2004, Neurocore has quickly become a national authority in applied neuroscience with regional brain performance centers in Michigan and Florida. Telehealth counseling sessions are available for everyone and can be scheduled at www.neurocorecounseling.com .

Neuropeak Pro, the performance division of Neurocore, offers at-home neurofeedback and heart rate variability training programs to strengthen the brain to become more resilient. For more information on remote brain training programs visit www.neuropeakpro.com/elite.

SOURCE Neurocore Brain Performance Centers

Related Links

http://www.neurocorecounseling.com

