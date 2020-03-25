Neurocore Offers FREE Telehealth Counseling to Medical Personnel and First Responders
As COVID-19 concerns rise, Neurocore offers mental health services free of charge to emergency responders and medical staff
Mar 25, 2020, 20:06 ET
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocore Brain Performance Centers is offering free telehealth counseling services to medical personnel and first responders through at least May 1. During this COVID-19 pandemic, Neurocore's team of licensed mental health professionals will support those directly working to combat the virus by providing counseling services at no charge.
"During this time of uncertainty, we all need to do what we can to support one another. Our first responders and medical professionals are on the front line risking their own health to save ours, and we want to do what we can to take care of them," said CEO of Neurocore, Mark Murrison. "Providing free, confidential counseling provides an outlet for these heroes to have a safe place to address the anxiety, stress and trauma they are dealing with."
Neurocore still offers confidential and secure telehealth counseling to everyone. In response to this crisis, temporary modifications to telehealth regulatory requirements and insurance company rules have made it easier for more people to access the help and support they need while still protecting privacy.
"While we will not all be affected medically by the virus, almost all of us will be impacted from a mental health perspective to some degree. Neurocore, and all mental health professionals, are here to help," said Murrison.
First responders and medical staff interested in free counseling services can call 844-853-1188 or visit www.neurocorecounseling.com/counseling/covid-free-counseling.
About Neurocore
Neurocore Brain Performance Centers specializes in providing brain-based assessments, counseling, and training programs that help children and adults with a range of conditions including anxiety, depression, ADHD, and PTSD. Founded in 2004, Neurocore has quickly become a national authority in applied neuroscience with regional brain performance centers in Michigan and Florida. Telehealth counseling sessions are available for everyone and can be scheduled at www.neurocorecounseling.com.
Neuropeak Pro, the performance division of Neurocore, offers at-home neurofeedback and heart rate variability training programs to strengthen the brain to become more resilient. For more information on remote brain training programs visit www.neuropeakpro.com/elite.
SOURCE Neurocore Brain Performance Centers
Share this article