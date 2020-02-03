Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Appointment of Shalini Sharp to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) today announced the appointment of Shalini Sharp to its Board of Directors. Ms. Sharp is the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Ultragenyx, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and ultra-rare diseases, where she leads corporate finance, strategy, and information technology, and serves on the executive leadership team. Ms. Sharp will serve on the Audit Committee and become Neurocrine Biosciences' ninth director.

"We are proud to welcome Shalini Sharp to the Board of Directors at Neurocrine Biosciences," said William H. Rastetter, Chairman of the Board of Neurocrine Biosciences. "With over 20 years in the biopharmaceutical industry, Shalini brings a wealth of knowledge in the life science industry with an expertise in financial management and corporate strategy. Along with her significant experience, Shalini's insights will be extremely valuable as Neurocrine Biosciences continues to evolve into a leading global neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company."

Ms. Sharp serves on the Board of Directors of Sutro Biopharma and Precision Biosciences. She previously served on the Board of Directors of Array Biopharma, prior to its acquisition by Pfizer.

Prior to Ultragenyx, Ms. Sharp served as Chief Financial Officer and Board member at Agenus Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on cancer immunotherapies. At Agenus, she held roles of increasing responsibility spanning strategic planning, corporate development, investor relations, corporate finance and business development. Prior to Agenus, Ms. Sharp was at Elan Pharmaceuticals serving as chief of staff to the Chairman of the Board of Directors during the company's restructuring. Ms. Sharp started her career as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company and a healthcare investment banker at Goldman Sachs.

Ms. Sharp holds both a Bachelors of Arts, magna cum laude, and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with more than 25 years of experience discovering and developing life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia and endometriosis* and clinical development programs in multiple therapeutic areas including Parkinson's disease, chorea in Huntington disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, epilepsy, uterine fibroids* and polycystic ovary syndrome*. Headquartered in San Diego, Neurocrine Biosciences specializes in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

