Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq market closes on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Neurocrine will then host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a company update that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Participants can access the live conference call by dialing 866-952-8559 (US) or 785-424-1743 (International) using the conference ID: NBIX. The webcast can also be accessed on Neurocrine's website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

