NeuroID's Triple Digit Growth Attracts Industry Leader to Further Drive Revenue Growth

NeuroID, a leader in digital behavior and behavioral analytics, today announced that identity industry veteran, Kathleen Waid, has been named Chief Revenue Officer.

"I couldn't be happier to have Kathleen join our team," said Jack Alton, CEO NeuroID. "She brings incredible leadership and deep industry experience that are critical in meeting our vision of expanding the use of digital behavior at the platform and enterprise level. Kathleen's extensive background within the industry and building world-class revenue generating teams is paramount to our strategy of growth."

Recently recognized as a Top 50 Women in SaaS, Waid has more than 20 years of senior management experience, including a number of successful start-up organizations throughout her career. She was most recently at Prove Identity for over 4 years as Chief Revenue Officer; other notable roles include Cyota (exit to RSA), Intelligent Results (exit to First Data Corp) and more recently Vice President, Sales and Go To Market at PointPredective, Inc., and Vice President, Go To Market with Fiserv.

"Hugely excited that Neuro-ID has brought on Kathleen as Chief Revenue Officer, her seasoned leadership, intimate knowledge of the space, and proven go-to-market skill set will help drive the next phase of the journey for the company," said Logan Allin, Managing Partner, FinCapital.

Since their Series B round of funding late last year, NeuroID has experienced triple-digit revenue growth and more than 4x increase in their customer base.

"Understanding how genuine humans behave digitally is a game changer. Our initial use cases bring human digital behavior assessment to the very top of the identity funnel, even before an applicant enters "submit". Digital behavior has no borders and our world class expertise of digital behavior has broad applicability; I am honored to be a part of this already amazing team." Kathleen Waid, Chief Revenue Officer, NeuroID.

