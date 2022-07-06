Neuroimmunology Drugs Market worth $37.32 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market By Indication (Alzheimer's disease (A.D.), Multiple Sclerosis (M.S.), Parkinson's Disease (P.D.), Myasthenia Gravis (M.G.), Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and Others), Product Type (Small Molecules, Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Protein, and Others))- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, global neuroimmunology drugs market is valued at US$ 20.78 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 37.32 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Neuroimmunological disorders are diseases that appear to be caused by the immune system attacking the nervous system (central or peripheral). A neuroimmunology drug aims to regulate immune system activity to treat neurological diseases with underlying immune pathologies. For treating neurological conditions, various neuroimmunology therapeutic strategies are being researched and used, including medicines that Product different cytokine subtypes, medications that bind only to specific receptors, and drugs that affect the migration of immune cells.

In the coming forecasting period, the presence of a large number of drugs in the pipeline for the treatment of neuroimmunology diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis (M.S.) and Alzheimer's disease (A.D.) is likely to create enormous opportunities for the market. Biogen and Eisai had launched several initiatives to assist patients with Alzheimer's disease in gaining access to ADUHELMTM. It is the first new Alzheimer's treatment approved in the United States. These initiatives seek to assist patients and their families in understanding the disease, navigating the diagnostic process, obtaining culturally competent care, and affording treatment. Currently, there are almost 220 neuroimmunology drugs in Phase I, II, III, and later stages of development. The rising prevalence of neuroimmunology diseases is expected to drive significant demand for advanced treatment options worldwide.

However, the high cost of mAb-based therapy may significantly impede the market growth. However, research and development activities among research universities, hospitals, and market participants are expected to generate enormous opportunities for global market growth.

Considering the high R&D spending and rapid research on dementia, immunology diseases, and strong product pipeline, North America is expected to lead the neuroimmunology market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. Furthermore, significant funding for Alzheimer's Disease will be responsible for the growth in upcoming forecast period.

Major market players operating in the market includes F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Biogen, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Sanofi, UCB SA, Eisai Co Ltd, Eli Lilly, AB Science S.A., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., AstronauTx, Alector, AZTherapies Inc., Celgene Corp., INmune Bio, Inc., Lundbeck, Genetech Inc., Grifols SA, Tiaki Therapeutics, T.G. Therapeutics Inc., AevisBio Inc., Monument Tx, ImmunoBrain Checkpoint, Talisman Therapeutics, Inflammasome Therapeutics, T3D Therapeutics, TauRX Therapeutics Ltd and among others.

Key Developments In The Market:

In Jan 2022 , Exscientia and Sanofi announced a ground-breaking research partnership and licence agreement to create up to 15 novel small molecule candidates in the fields of immunology and oncology by utilizing Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven platform and real patient samples.

Exscientia and Sanofi announced a ground-breaking research partnership and licence agreement to create up to 15 novel small molecule candidates in the fields of immunology and oncology by utilizing Exscientia's end-to-end AI-driven platform and real patient samples. In June 2021 , the European Commission approved Roche's Enspryng for use in neuromyelitis optical spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Roche is trying to distinguish Enspryng from Alexion's Soliris in the E.U. by using subcutaneous administration, which could support dosing at home.

the European Commission approved Roche's Enspryng for use in neuromyelitis optical spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Roche is trying to distinguish Enspryng from Alexion's Soliris in the E.U. by using subcutaneous administration, which could support dosing at home. In Aug 2020 , Johnson & Johnson will purchase Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., strengthening Janssen's position as a leader in cutting-edge therapies for autoimmune diseases. Nipocalimab (M281), a clinically proven and possibly best-in-class anti-FcRn antibody, will be included in the deal with full worldwide rights. Acquisition of Momenta for $6.5 billion through an all-cash tender offer priced at $52.50 per share.

Johnson & Johnson will purchase Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., strengthening Janssen's position as a leader in cutting-edge therapies for autoimmune diseases. Nipocalimab (M281), a clinically proven and possibly best-in-class anti-FcRn antibody, will be included in the deal with full worldwide rights. Acquisition of Momenta for through an all-cash tender offer priced at per share. In Jan 2020 , Biogen to Acquire Novel Clinical Stage Asset with Application in Alzheimer's Disease (A.D.) and Parkinson's Disease (P.D.) from Pfizer Inc. The agreement will include a $75 million upfront payment, up to $635 million in potential future commercialization and development milestone payments, and tiered royalties ranging from the high single digits to the low teens.

Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by By Indications, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Alzheimer's disease (A.D.)

Multiple Sclerosis (M.S.)

Parkinson's Disease (P.D.)

Myasthenia Gravis (M.G.)

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS)

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Others

Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Small Molecules

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Protein

Others

Global Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Neuroimmunology Drugs Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

