neurolens Announces the nMD2

COPPELL, Texas, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of continual eye care innovation, neurolens has announced the launch today of the neurolens Measurement Device, Gen 2 (nMD2). The nMD2 will be commercially available on July 1, 2021, but neurolens will start taking orders immediately as part of a pre-sale offer. The nMD2 is an objective, accurate and repeatable way to measure binocular vision or, more specifically, eye alignment. Employing over 10,000 data points per patient, the cutting-edge eye tracking system can identify eye misalignment as small as 0.1 Prism Diopters. The diagnostic information from the nMD2 is used to prescribe neurolenses with patented Contoured Prism technology, which bring the eyes into alignment, relieving the headaches, neck and shoulder pain, eye strain, dry eye and dizziness that many people experience when using their near vision.

"We are an outcomes company first and foremost, and the nMD2 will enable even more eye care providers to offer the pain-relieving comfort of neurolenses to their patients," said Davis Corley, CEO of neurolens. "Vision care must evolve beyond visual acuity to address the needs of patients in the digital age. Innovative technology like the nMD2 is the path to unlocking a new dimension of visual comfort," Corley added.

The nMD2 is 80% smaller than the first-generation nMD, making it easy to incorporate into any practice space. The diagnostic test on the nMD2 is also 35% faster, maximizing pre-test efficiency and overall patient flow. The nMD2 employs state-of-the-art technology such as USB 3.0 cameras to support faster eye tracking and increased fields of vision, allowing for additional testing capabilities and providing a more immersive patient experience.

Aric Plumley, CTO of neurolens, led the multi-year development program for the nMD2. "We brought together a diverse team of experts in eye care, engineering, mechanics, electronics, practice management and more in order to make our second-generation device as clinically impactful and functionally intuitive as possible," said Plumley. "We are very proud of the final product from a technological standpoint, but even more proud of how easy it is to incorporate this technology into any eye care practice."

Most clinical testing routines for evaluating binocular vision are subjective, depending on either the patient's attentive response or the clinician's level of expertise. This subjectivity can lead to inaccuracy and poor repeatability. Measurements from the nMD2, however, are not impacted by the examiner's level of expertise or the patient's responsiveness. In fact, the nMD2 can be operated by a technician at any experience level, making this technology accessible to any eye care practice.

Gary Lovcik, O.D. of Anaheim Hills Optometric Center was a beta tester for the nMD2. "As an early adopter of neurolens, I've seen firsthand the dramatic impact it can have on patient outcomes and practice success. The sleek design and enhanced patient experience of the nMD2 improve on a technology that was already allowing me to diagnose eye misalignment with a never-before-possible degree of accuracy," said Dr. Lovcik. "Incorporating this new technology has already had a positive accelerating impact on my practice and patients."

To learn more about neurolens or the nMD2, please visit our website at https://www.neurolenses.com/.

About neurolens Inspired by a breakthrough discovery linking optometry and neurology, neurolens is unlocking a new dimension of vision care. With patented Contoured Prism technology, neurolenses are the first and only prescription lenses that go beyond visual acuity to provide visual comfort for the nearly 65% of US adults who complain of headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. The neurolens Contoured Prism design helps the eyes work together comfortably, bringing the eyes into alignment to relieve painful symptoms. Technology from neurolens is only available to Independent Eye Care Providers.

