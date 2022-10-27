Neurology Devices Market to grow by USD 10.98 Bn by 2026, 40% of the growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the neurology devices market, operating in the healthcare industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 10.98 billion, at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report

Neurology Devices Market: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neurology Devices Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global neurology devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market within the global healthcare industry. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Neurology Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Neurostimulation Devices



To treat persistent, uncontrollable nausea and vomiting linked to gastroparesis a programmable implantable gastric neurostimulator provided by Medtronic (ENTERRA II NEUROSTIMULATOR) are positioned in the lower abdomen of the patient. Persons with uncontrollable epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression can activate their vagus nerves using vagus nerve stimulators. Due to the availability of a wide range of uses for stomach neurostimulators and vagus nerve stimulators this segment will boost growth during the forecasted period.



Interventional Neurology Devices



Neurosurgery Devices



Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices



Others

Geography

North America



North America will contribute 40% of market growth. The North American market for neurology devices is mostly centered in the US. Over the forecast period, the North American neurology devices market is expected to increase due to rising capital spending on treating patients with neurological disorders including epilepsy and dementia, and rising demand for neurology devices.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Neurology Devices Market: Scope Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The neurology devices market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising prevalence of neurological disorders and the introduction of new technologies and products as the prime reasons driving the Neurology Devices Market growth during the next few years.

Neurology Devices Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist neurology devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the neurology devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the neurology devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the neurology devices market, vendors

Neurology Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $10.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Contego Medical Inc., inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroPace Inc., Neurosoft, Nevro Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp, Penumbra Inc., Rapid Medical, and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Neurostimulation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Neurostimulation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Neurostimulation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Neurostimulation devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Neurostimulation devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Interventional neurology devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Interventional neurology devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Interventional neurology devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Interventional neurology devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Interventional neurology devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Neurosurgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Neurosurgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Neurosurgery devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Neurosurgery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Neurosurgery devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Cerebrospinal fluid management devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Cerebrospinal fluid management devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cerebrospinal fluid management devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Cerebrospinal fluid management devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cerebrospinal fluid management devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 97: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 98: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 100: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 102: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 103: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 104: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 105: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 107: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 108: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 109: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 110: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 111: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 112: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 117: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 118: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 120: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 122: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.9 MicroPort Scientific Corp

Exhibit 127: MicroPort Scientific Corp - Overview



Exhibit 128: MicroPort Scientific Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 129: MicroPort Scientific Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: MicroPort Scientific Corp - Segment focus

10.10 Nihon Kohden Corp

Exhibit 131: Nihon Kohden Corp - Overview



Exhibit 132: Nihon Kohden Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Nihon Kohden Corp - Key news



Exhibit 134: Nihon Kohden Corp - Key offerings

10.11 Penumbra Inc.

Exhibit 135: Penumbra Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Penumbra Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Penumbra Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Penumbra Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 139: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

