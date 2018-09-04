NeuroMetrix To Introduce Quell 2.0: The Next Generation, Wearable Pain Relief Technology at PAINWeek 2018

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow at PAINWeek 2018, NeuroMetrix Inc. (Nasdaq : NURO ) , will unveil its latest breakthrough for the treatment of chronic pain. Quell® 2.0 takes the company's FDA cleared, 100% drug-free, prescription strength nerve stimulation technology to a new level. The new Quell 2.0 device is smarter, more powerful and 50% smaller, and the Quell app has been totally redesigned to make it easier to use.

With economic costs estimated to be $635 billion per year, chronic pain is one of the most complex conditions for care providers and patients to manage, making it ripe for innovation. An estimated 100 million Americans are living with some form of chronic pain, and with the rise of the opioid epidemic, are increasingly searching for new, drug-free treatment methods. A recent survey by NeuroMetrix revealed that 90 percent of individuals living with chronic pain are actively seeking new treatment options. As part of its mission to improve health through technology, NeuroMetrix developed the Quell 2.0 system, which features the following updates:

Compact design that is 50% smaller than the original device for improved wearability and all-day comfort. Quell is FDA cleared for use during the day while active and at night while sleeping. The device is worn on the upper calf and activates the body's natural pain relief response.

Redesigned Quell App . Based on user feedback, NeuroMetrix has updated the app with an all-new easy-to-use interface and intuitive design. The app enables users to calibrate Quell to their precise needs, start and stop therapy, choose a variety of customization and automation features, and track therapy, sleep, activity and pain.

. Based on user feedback, NeuroMetrix has updated the app with an all-new easy-to-use interface and intuitive design. The app enables users to calibrate Quell to their precise needs, start and stop therapy, choose a variety of customization and automation features, and track therapy, sleep, activity and pain. Smarter and more powerful. Quell 2.0 is the only pain relief device powered by a custom neurostimulation microchip. It includes all the personalization features of the prior Quell device and now also automatically adapts to changes in body position and can sense when you put the device on and automatically start therapy. It is also 20% more powerful than the prior Quell device.

"Since first launching Quell in 2015, over 100,000 individuals living with chronic pain have experienced Quell's patented neurotechnology. Feedback from our customers and new research has enabled us to create a more intelligent, powerful and compact device," said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix. "We believe that technology can have a positive impact on chronic pain and look forward to helping even more consumers find relief with Quell 2.0."

New television and online advertising, and new website will debut tomorrow, September 5th, 2018. Check out the new ad here. PAINWeek attendees can see the all-new Quell 2.0 system at booth #337 during the conference at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, September 5-7, 2018.

Consumers will be able to purchase the Quell 2.0 system at QuellRelief.com starting tomorrow, September 5th.

Quell is an advanced, wearable technology for treating chronic pain. It can be worn during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell is drug-free and has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. Quell has been shown in multiple clinical studies to relieve chronic pain and, in a published study*, 4 out of 5 users reported improvement in chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app. Quell also offers health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud, which provides customized feedback and powers one of the world's largest chronic pain databases. Quell is available online and through select retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

NeuroMetrix is an innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

* Journal of Pain Research 2016;(9):469-479

