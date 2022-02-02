Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market to Experience USD 4.46 billion Growth as per Technavio's Market Analysis

Looking for more information related to Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market? View Our Free Sample

AFM-Telethon, Biogen Inc., and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Among Key Vendors in the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market

AFM-Telethon, Biogen Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., PTC Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi SA, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are some of the key vendors operating in the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market. The offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

AFM-Telethon - The company offers GNT 0004 that is based on an adeno-associated virus capsid and an optimized gene.

Biogen Inc. - The company offers SPINRAZA, which is a prescription medicine used to treat spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers MSC-NTF cells that are safe and well-tolerated, with the majority of adverse events being mild or moderate in severity reduction in the rate of ALS disease progression.

North America to be the largest market of the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market

North America will be the largest market during the forecast period, and it will account for 38% of the market's growth. The key countries in the region are expected to be the US and Canada. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Biologics segment will generate highest revenue for the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market

By type, the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market has been classified into two segments, namely biologics and small molecules. Among these, the biologics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Novel approvals to drive neuromuscular disease therapeutics market

Novel approvals is one of the key factors driving the growth of the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market. Drug approvals for treating various neuromuscular indications have increased in recent years owing to the advanced research being conducted on highly morbid and progressive indications. Spinal muscular atrophy is one of the major neuromuscular diseases with therapeutic approvals. It is highly morbid and rapidly progressive. Hence, treatments using drugs are not effective and do not stop the disease progression. To overcome this challenge, various vendors are conducting research on the development of novel gene therapies and antisense therapies that can stop the progression of the disease and increase the life expectancy of patients.

Economic burden on patients to challenge neuromuscular disease therapeutics market

The neuromuscular diseases therapeutics market has drugs that provide only symptomatic relief but cannot cure neuromuscular diseases. The treatment requires life-long administration of drugs. This increases the economic burden on patients and their families. This reduces patient adherence to therapeutic regimens, which leads to a decreased consumption of drugs.

