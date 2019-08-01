Neuron ESB named Summer 2019 "High Performer" by G2 Crowd

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuron ESB— an application, service and workflow integration platform, has been recognized as a "High Performer" as an on-premise data integration solution by G2 Crowd, the world's leading business platform for finding software and services. Neuron ESB was ranked in the top 8 among on-premise data integration products. Additionally, Neuron ESB earned higher recognition than MuleSoft and Dell Boomi in five separate categories for G2 Crowd's Summer 2019 integration research report, including; usability, relationship, implementation, Enterprise Service Bus (ESB), and on-premise data integration.

Neuron ESB was named a High Performer product based on having high customer satisfaction scores compared to the rest of the contenders in the integration category:

95% of users rated Neuron ESB 4 or 5 stars

94% of users believe it is headed in the right direction,

and users said they would be likely to recommend Neuron ESB at a rate of 88%.

"Neuron ESB is excited to be recognized for the third time this year by our clients and the G2 Crowd analysts. Reports like this demonstrate the importance of putting the needs of our clients first," said Marty Wasznicky, Vice President of Neuron ESB.

Earlier this year, Neuron ESB was recognized as a "High Performer" for on-premise integration in G2 Crowd's 2019 Winter and Spring reports. Neuron ESB can be seen in G2 Crowd's visual quadrants or on G2 Crowd's website.

About Neuron ESB

Neuron ESB is an application, service and workflow integration platform that simplifies messaging, system integration and Web service enablement. It facilitates quick integration of disparate applications and speeds up the adoption of service-oriented architecture. Companies worldwide in a variety of industries use Neuron ESB to deploy complex integration projects in a matter of weeks rather than months. Neuron ESB's library of reliable connectors handle many use cases other integration products can't, so it's unlikely you'll have to write additional code to enhance or replace an existing connector that doesn't fit your needs. For more information, visit www.neuronesb.com.

