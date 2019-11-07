Neuronetics® to Present New Depression Research at 15th Annual Neuroscience Education Institute Congress

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, will present its latest patient treatment data and key findings at the 15th Annual Neuroscience Education Insitute (NEI) Congress in Colorado, November 7-10, 2019. The NEI Congress is a leading psychopharmacology conference that invites the nation's most prominent mental health professionals to engage and learn about new research alongside experts in the industry.

Neuronetics will share promising new data from its depression outcomes registry, which recently surpassed 3,300 evaluable patients to become the largest in the world for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The latest data using the patient rating scale of PHQ-9 (N=3372) shows a 63 percent response to an acute course of NeuroStar transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment, and 33 percent remission. Results from patients evaluated using the clinician rating scale of CGI-S (N=1078) shows more than three quarters of patients (76 percent) respond to an acute course of NeuroStar TMS treatment and 54 percent achieve remission from their depression symptoms. This further validates efficacy results shown in a prior open-label study, which showed a 58 percent response rate, and 37 percent remission using the same rating scale.1

"We're proud to share this data at NEI Congress with leaders in psychiatry doing important work to treat mental health disorders," said Chris Thatcher, President and CEO of Neuronetics. "This data further demonstrates that NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is an effective and life-changing treatment option for those with depression seeking non-drug options."

The depression outcomes registry was launched in 2016 to collect and analyze outcomes data from treatment with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy in real-world clinical settings, and now includes data from 100 clinical practice sites across the country. The NeuroStar outcomes registry has surpassed the number of evaluable patients in the Sequenced Treatment Alternatives To Relieve Depression (STAR*D) study (n=2,876), which was previously the largest long-term study of drug treatment strategies for patients with depression. The registry now includes data from 100 clinical practice sites across the country, including Pittsburgh-based Transformations TMS, led by Dr. Ryan Wakim.

"We are more than thrilled to have a great partnership with NeuroStar," said Dr. Ryan Wakim of Pittsburgh-based Transformations TMS. "Multiple medical trials have shown just how effective TMS Therapy is. We feel that NeuroStar's cutting-edge technology is unmatched, and look forward to continuing using it as we open more locations across the United States. Transformations has helped so many people living with depression – and with NeuroStar's help – will continue to do so."

Poster sessions will be presented on Saturday, November 9 from 6:15 p.m to 7:15 p.m. Additional details are included below:

The NeuroStar Outcomes Registry (Poster Number 161)

Poster Co-authors: Todd Hutton, M.D; Miriam Mina, B.S.; Karen Heart, MBA

Presented By: Miriam Mina, Neuronetics, Inc.

Post Marketing Rate of Seizures During Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Treatment With NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy Appears to be Lower Than Previously Estimated (Poster Number 166)

Poster Co-authors: Philip Janicak, M.D.; Karen Heart, MBA; Bridget McGugan, PharmD, MBA

Presented By: Bridget McGugan, PharmD, MBA, Neuronetics, Inc.

Neuronetics will also host Meet The Experts sessions with Dr. Ryan Wakim and Dr. Ashley Keays in booth number 117 at the following days and times:

Dr. Ryan Wakim, President and CEO of Transformations TMS.

Thursday, November 7th at 2:30-3:00 PM and 4:15-4:45 PM

Dr. Ashley Keays, DO, MPH

Friday, November 8th at 9:45-10:15 AM, 12:45-1:15 PM, and 3:30-4:15PM

Saturday, November 9th at 9:45-10:15 AM and 12:45-1:15 PM

Dr. Ryan Wakim is a board-certified psychiatrist and President & CEO of Transformations TMS. Dr. Ashley Keays is a board-certified family practice physician, a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and founder of Keays Medical Group in Tacoma, WA. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to stop by the booth and speak with Doctors Keays and Wakim directly about the poster sessions data, the latest developments in TMS therapy technology and their personal experiences treating patients using NeuroStar Advanced Therapy.

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy was the first TMS device to receive FDA clearance in 2008 as a safe and effective option for adult patients with MDD. NeuroStar has been a trailblazer in the treatment of depression and offers hope to the 5.5 million adults in the U.S. with depression who do not see relief from antidepressant medication.2,3,4 NeuroStar is backed with the most clinical studies for TMS in depression and has proven efficacy for patients with MDD.5,6,7

For more information about NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, visit www.NeuroStar.com.

About NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy

NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy is the market leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive form of neuromodulation, and the #1 TMS choice of doctors for patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Widely available across the United States, NeuroStar is reimbursed by most commercial and government health plans, including Medicare and Tricare.

In the US, NeuroStar is indicated for the treatment of MDD in adult patients who have failed to receive satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan's national health insurance.

In an NIMH-funded, independent, randomized controlled trial, patients treated with TMS using a clinical-trial version of the NeuroStar TMS System were 4.2 times more likely to achieve remission compared to patients receiving sham treatment (P = 0.02; odds ratio = 4.05).8 The most common side effect is pain or discomfort at or near the treatment site, which usually resolves within one week. It is contraindicated in people with non-removable conductive metal in or near the head.

NeuroStar® is a registered trademark of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. (or the "Company") is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its first commercial product is a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device called the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to future events that are by their nature uncertain, and may be identified by terms such as "outlook," "potential," "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "would" and "should" as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. For further discussion of the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's recent SEC filings which are available at www.sec.gov as well as at www.ir.neurostar.com . Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect events after the date of this press release.

