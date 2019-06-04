Neuropathic Pain Market and Forecast Analysis to 2026
Disease Overview
Neuropathic pain is defined as pain caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory system, resulting in symptoms that include burning, stabbing, shooting, or electric shock-like sensations, which substantially differentiate it from nociceptive pain. Neuropathic pain is not a single disease, but a syndrome caused by an array of different diseases and lesions, with common subtypes such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy, post-herpetic neuralgia, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain.
Market Snapshot
The opioid class is set to succeed anticonvulsants as market leader, as Lyrica faces generic competition in all markets.
Treatment of neuropathic pain has remained stagnant over recent years due to lack of innovation within the pain market.
The burden of neuropathic pain is difficult to estimate, but is likely high across all analyzed countries.
Lyrica continues to dominate neuropathic pain; however, revenues are set to fall dramatically following patent expiries.
Donaperminogene seltoplasmid is the only late-stage therapy to target the underlying cause of pain rather than symptoms.
