Neuroprosthetics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.59 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuroprosthetics Market by Application (neuromodulation devices and cognitive devices) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the neuroprosthetics market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 4.59 billion.

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Neuroprosthetics Market 2022-2026

North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a high incidence of neurological diseases. The US and Canada are the key countries for the neuroprosthetics market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is driving the growth of the market. Neuroprosthetics are used when other treatments are unable to cure a disease or condition. Neurological disorders such as MS affect the spinal cord and the brain. MS is most prevalent in countries such as New Zealand , Australia , Canada , France , Norway , Germany , and the US. Such diseases have symptoms such as blurred vision and weakness and tingling of the muscles. Thus, the adoption of neuroprosthetic technologies, such as SCS, DBS, Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), and sacral cord stimulation, is growing in developed countries such as the US, Canada , and Australia.

The high cost of neuroprosthetic products is challenging the neuroprosthetics market growth. A majority of insurance companies do not pay reimbursements for these devices. Though health insurance covers prosthetic limbs, the coverage is highly dependent on the amputation level and the physical condition of the patient. Moreover, the initial cost of using neuroprosthetics for treatment is high, especially for implantable devices. The cost of computer-assisted devices ranges from USD 20,000 to USD 30,000. In addition, the cost of a neural prosthetic arm can be up to USD 100,000. A normal prosthetic limb costs between USD 3,000 and USD 30,000. The cost of manufacturing a fully functional modular prosthetic limb is approximately USD 500,000.

Market Segmentation

By application, the neuromodulation devices segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. These devices offer direct stimulation to the nervous system by using electrical signals. They are used for treating unmanageable chronic pain and movement-related disorders.

Some Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp.

BrainGate

Cochlear Ltd.

EMOTIV Inc.

HI LLC dba. Kernel

MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

Medtronic Plc

NeuroMetrix Inc.

NeuroPace Inc.

Nevro Corp.

Paradromics Inc.

SensArs

Sonova Holding AG

Soterix Medical Inc.

Zynex Inc.

Neuroprosthetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.88 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., BrainGate, Cochlear Ltd., EMOTIV Inc., HI LLC dba. Kernel, MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, NeuroMetrix Inc., NeuroPace Inc., Nevro Corp., Paradromics Inc., SensArs, Sonova Holding AG, Soterix Medical Inc., and Zynex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

