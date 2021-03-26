NeuroRx Announces Completion of Data Analysis in Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of ZYESAMI™ for the Treatment of COVID-19 Respiratory Failure

RADNOR, Pa., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroRx, Inc. announces completion of top line data analysis of the 60-day results in its phase 2b/3 clinical trial, conducted under FDA Fast Track Designation, of ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil acetate) for the treatment of critically-ill patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure (www.clinicaltrials.gov 04311697). The results for the primary endpoint of recovery from respiratory failure and the secondary endpoint of survival through day 60 are in the process of final review by the investigators of the multicenter clinical trial. A conference call will be held at 8:30am EDT on Monday, March 29th with attendance from corporate leadership and lead investigators. Those wishing to attend should access details on www.neurorxpharma.com. Those wishing to ask questions should submit those questions in advance to [email protected].

NeuroRx, Inc. has signed an agreement to merge with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. Details may be viewed at http://irdirect.net/filings/viewer/index/1719406/000119312521019278

About VIP in COVID-19

Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide (VIP) was first discovered by the late Dr. Sami Said in 1970. Although first identified in the lung, it was purified from the intestinal tract. VIP is now known to be produced throughout the body and to be primarily concentrated in the lungs. VIP has been shown in more than 100 peer-reviewed studies to have potent anti-inflammatory/anti-cytokine activity in animal models of respiratory distress, acute lung injury, and inflammation. Most importantly, VIP binds specifically to the alveolar type II cell (ATII) in the air sac (alveolus) of the lung. VIP stimulates ATII cells to make the surfactant that must coat the lining of the lung in order for the lung to exchange oxygen with the blood. Loss of surfactant causes respiratory failure and alveolar collapse, which is a hallmark of COVID-19.

COVID-19-related respiratory failure is caused by selective infection of the ATII cell by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The ATII cells are vulnerable because of their (ACE2) surface receptors, which serve as the route of entry for the virus. Coronavirus infection of the ATII cell shuts down surfactant production, triggers the formation of inflammatory cytokines, and causes cell death (cytopathy). VIP is shown to upregulate surfactant production, block Coronavirus replication in the ATII cell, block cytokine synthesis, and prevent viral-induced cell death (cytopathy). To our knowledge, other than ZYESAMI™, no currently proposed treatments for COVID-19 specifically target this mechanism of action.

About NeuroRx, Inc.

NeuroRx draws upon more than 100 years of collective drug development experience from senior executives of AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and PPD. In addition to its work on Aviptadil, NeuroRx has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 in suicidal bipolar depression and is currently in Phase 3 trials. Its executive team is led by Prof. Jonathan C. Javitt, MD, MPH, who has served as a health advisor to four Presidential administrations and worked on paradigm-changing drug development projects for Merck, Allergan, Pharmacia, Pfizer, Novartis, and Mannkind, together with Robert Besthof, MIM, who served as the Global Vice President (Commercial) for Pfizer's Neuroscience and Pain Division. NeuroRx recently announced a plan to complete a business combination with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRPA) ("BRPA"), and intends to apply for listing on the NASDAQ under the proposed symbol "NRXP".

SOURCE NeuroRx