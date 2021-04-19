NeuroRx Responds to Issues Raised by Relief Therapeutics Regarding ZYESAMI development

RADNOR, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The issues raised by Relief Therapeutics in its release dated April 19, 2021 have no bearing on NeuroRx's ability or commitment to deliver a safe, effective, and stable lifesaving drug on a worldwide basis. However, NeuroRx was obligated to disclose Relief's nonpayment of development costs required under the signed collaboration agreement.

NeuroRx reaffirms its commitment to honoring its collaboration agreement with Relief Therapeutics. NeuroRx has repeatedly advised Relief that it will share all clinical trial data with European and other international regulators as soon as those data are released to the US FDA. However, NeuroRx has declined to provide unreleased clinical trial data to Relief in a manner that could compromise study integrity. Relief's nonpayment of costs for the recently completed 60-day phase 2b/3 trial has not impeded NeuroRx's path to seeking Emergency Use Authorization or progressing towards New Drug Approval. The first scientific report of 60-day data from the phase 2b/3 trial is expected to be released imminently. Similarly, Relief's failure to approve or fund the inhaled use trial has not impeded the start of that trial.

Relief noted in today's press release that it was well aware of the stability issues related to aviptadil when the collaboration agreement was signed and committed to paying the costs of remediating those issues. When the merger agreement was signed with BRPA and the S-4 was filed, NeuroRx noted that the stability data provided by Relief had not yet been validated or replicated and identified this as a potential risk factor for investors. Solving stability challenges is a common feature of late-stage drug development programs, particularly with peptides such as aviptadil. NeuroRx's formulation, manufacturing, and GMP quality team is led by veteran executives who have piloted similar projects at leading pharmaceutical companies. Relief's nonpayment of those remedial formulation and manufacturing costs has not impeded NeuroRx's progress to delivering a lifesaving drug to patients in any way. Indeed, NeuroRx is actively collaborating with NIH to provide remediated formulation and stability data to European and South American Regulatory Authorities so that NIH can extend its recently-announced TESICO trial to Europe.

NeuroRx is committed resolving these issues with Relief in an amicable manner.

About NeuroRx, Inc.

NeuroRx draws upon more than 100 years of collective drug development experience from senior executives of AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Pfizer, and PPD. In addition to its work on Aviptadil, NeuroRx has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation and a Special Protocol Agreement to develop NRX-101 in suicidal bipolar depression and is currently in Phase 3 trials. Its executive team is led by Prof. Jonathan C. Javitt, MD, MPH, who has served as a health advisor to four Presidential administrations and worked on paradigm-changing drug development projects for Merck, Allergan, Pharmacia, Pfizer, Novartis, and Mannkind, together with Robert Besthof, MIM, who served as the Global Vice President (Commercial) for Pfizer's Neuroscience and Pain Division. NeuroRx recently announced a plan to complete a business combination with Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRPA) ("BRPA"), and intends to apply for listing on the NASDAQ under the proposed symbol "NRXP".

