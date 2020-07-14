Neurostatus-EDSS for Pathway: Improved MS outcome assessment capabilities are now available on the VeraSci eCOA Platform

DURHAM, N.C., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VeraSci, a leading provider of innovative scientific and technology services, announced today the expansion of their proprietary eCOA platform to fully integrate the Neurostatus-EDSS assessment and Neurostatus data clarification services for MS trials. VeraSci partnered with Dr. Marcus D'Souza and Prof. Ludwig Kappos at Neurostatus-UHB, University Hospital Basel, in the implementation of this digital scale intended for use in Multiple Sclerosis (MS) clinical trials.

"The VeraSci eCOA EDSS provides MS researchers with a set of extraordinary advantages in assessing EDSS. Personally, I love the interface, and I can't wait to see the quality of data generated by this innovative tool. I recommend everyone have the chance to experience it for themselves," said Dr. D'Souza.

The Neurostatus-EDSS assesses and monitors levels of disability over time, and is considered an essential endpoint for clinical trials in MS. It is comprised of a comprehensive neurological exam and scoring system that assesses seven Functional Systems and Ambulation to provide a final EDSS step score that depicts level of disability from MS.

VeraSci has designed the eCOA Pathway to provide a superior data collection experience for the rater. We have significantly improved cross rater scoring consistency through the implementation of the Neurostatus EDSS Algorithm. To further drive rater consistency and improved data quality, VeraSci has enabled Neurostatus consultants to be directly integrated into the Pathway data clarification process and work directly with the sites to resolve data inconsistencies immediately.

When asked what impact this tool would have on MS clinical trials, Mark Skeen, MD, Senior Medical Scientist at VeraSci and Associate Professor of Neurology at Duke University Medical Center explained, "The VeraSci Pathway Neurostatus-EDSS improves the examiner's ability to easily and accurately document Neurostatus-EDSS in the setting of clinical trials. The result is ease of use, better data acquisition and reduced overhead for clinical trials in Multiple Sclerosis."

If you are interested in learning more about VeraSci's Neurostatus-EDSS, visit https://verasci.com/neurostatus-edss/

